After Damian Lillard and James Harden's request, NBA stars will have to pay $150,000 and serve a suspension if they publicly demand a trade

With Damian Lillard and James Harden's trade requests this offseason, the NBA is not happy about it being made public. League Insider Chris Haynes tweeted a copy of a memo warning all 30 teams about public trade requests while ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that players could face a fine or suspension from now on.

The memo stated that the NBA investigated Aaron Goodwin, Lillard's agent, and his comments about the Miami Heat. The league was upset with the report of Goodwin threatening teams that Lillard won't report to them if they acquired him from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here's a part of the memo:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA.

"We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward."

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes



“Recent media reports stated that Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, called multiple NBA teams to warn them against trading for Lillard because… Full NBA memo sent to all 30 teams regarding rhetoric on trade request made by Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin.“Recent media reports stated that Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, called multiple NBA teams to warn them against trading for Lillard because… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

ESPN's Bobby Marks added that a player, or even his representatives, who publicly expresses a trade demand is subject to a suspension, a $150,000 fine or both. The rule is part of the new CBA under Section 18.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42



Any player (or, for clarity, any player representative or person acting with authority on behalf of a player) who publicly expresses a desire to be traded to another Team shall be subject to a fine and/or a suspension. The maximum fine that may be imposed by… twitter.com/timbontemps/st… From the 2023 CBAAny player (or, for clarity, any player representative or person acting with authority on behalf of a player) who publicly expresses a desire to be traded to another Team shall be subject to a fine and/or a suspension. The maximum fine that may be imposed by… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It should also be noted that Damian Lillard never publicly demanded a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers. However, it was his agent, Aaron Goodwin, who has been very vocal about it. Goodwin's interview with The Miami Herald might have prompted the NBA to intervene:

"I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me," Goodwin said. "It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period."

In the case of James Harden, his trade request was only reported in the media. Harden prefers to move to the LA Clippers but the team is unwilling to part ways with what the Philadelphia 76ers want.

Also Read: "They will let the season play out" - NBA Insider says Warriors will wait until end of next season before deciding Klay Thompson's new contract

What do the Portland Trail Blazers want for Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported earlier this month that the Portland Trail Blazers have named their price for Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers are looking at what the Phoenix Suns gave up to acquire Kevin Durant at the trade deadline.

The Suns dealt two young players, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, plus four first-round picks for Durant.

The Miami Heat already covered one young player in Tyler Herro, and they currently have two first-round picks. However, the Trail Blazers were rumored to be uninterested in Herro. The Heat could send him to a third team to try and facilitate a move to acquire Lillard.

Also Read: What did Riquna Williams do? List of charges explored as WNBA star is arrested over multiple felonies against her wife

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)