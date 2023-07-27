What did Riquna Williams do? List of charges explored as WNBA star is arrested over multiple felonies against her wife

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested on Tuesday due to an alleged domestic violence incident with her wife. Williams was released on bail a day after but is facing multiple felony charges.

The Aces have banned her temporarily from participating in any team-related activities. Williams was previously suspended by the WNBA for 10 games back in 2019 when she was a member of the LA Sparks due to a domestic violence incident with her then-girlfriend.

"The Las Vegas Aces were made aware of domestic violence charges against a member of our team, Riquna Williams," the team said in a statement.

"As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind. At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities. Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation."

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, Riquna Williams allegedly punched, kicked and tried to strangle her wife. Williams lost her temper after finding out that her spouse was cheating on her. The alleged assault lasted for about an hour and the victim suffered injuries to her throat, eyebrows and thumb.

Williams is facing five felony charges and four misdemeanor charges in relation to domestic violence. Here are the five felony charges:

Three counts of domestic battery by strangulation

One count of coercion with the threat or use of physical force

One count of assault with the use of a weapon

The 33-year-old WNBA player was released on Wednesday and posted no bail. A judge ordered her to stay away from her wife and make no contact with her. Williams will also be monitored for alcohol until her next court appearance on August 2.

Riquna Williams' previous domestic violence incident

As mentioned earlier, Riquna Williams was arrested for domestic violence back in 2019. Williams faced one burglary charge and one aggravated assault charge for allegedly beating and threatening her then-girlfriend named Alkeria Davis.

The former LA Sparks player pleaded not guilty and the Palm Beach County court in Florida dismissed her case in 2020. Nevertheless, the WNBA still suspended her for 10 games for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

Williams was a second-round pick by the Tulsa Shock back in 2012. She played four seasons in Tulsa, four in Los Angeles and has been with the Las Vegas Aces since 2021. She won her first WNBA championship last season. She also holds the record for the second-most points scored in a game in league history with 51 points.

