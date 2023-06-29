2023 NBA Free Agency- Bruce Brown attracting significant interest from the LA Lakers and could make over $12 Million

The LA Lakers know from experience Bruce Brown’s impact on a title-contending team. Brown’s role off the bench gave the Denver Nuggets a big spark against the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

After the underrated guard/forward opted out of his contract in Denver, a move to Hollywood could be in the offing. Mike Singer had this to report about LA’s potential interest in Brown:

“One team with significant interest in signing Bruce Brown away from Denver is the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple sources told @denverpost. The Lakers could offer him the full MLE ($12.3M annually). Nuggets can only offer up to $7.8M this year.”

Mike Singer @msinger



“Cowboy Bruce” played 80 games, starting in 31 of them, for the Denver Nuggets. He averaged a career-high 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game in the regular season.

Bruce Brown was a versatile weapon for the Nuggets in relief of either Jamal Murray or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Mike Malone trusted him to run Denver’s offense in spurts and Brown repaid him with solid minutes.

In the conference finals against the LA Lakers, Brown put up 12.3 PPG, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 APG. He shot a sizzling 52.8% from the field, including 36.4% from behind the arc. Brown’s contributions were not limited to the scoresheet. His hustle, energy and hard work were crucial, particularly when reigning MVP Finals MVP Nikola Jokic was on the bench.

During the parade, it looked certain that Bruce Brown would stay with the defending champs and opt into his $7.7 million contract. Brown knew that his play throughout the season, especially in the playoffs, made him a coveted free agent.

The LA Lakers could pounce on the opportunity and strengthen their lineup by adding Brown. They’re also going to weaken the Nuggets’ depth if they can get him out of Mile High City.

Signing Bruce Brown will be a much-needed boost to the LA Lakers’ bench

The LA Lakers may have to let go of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Lonnie Walker to re-sign Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is prioritizing Reaves over any free agents even if rival teams offer the former undrafted guard $100 million for four years.

If Reaves gets the max deal, Pelinka has his work cut out for him. He might have to sign Hachimura to roughly $20 million a season instead of the $14 million the team is reportedly expecting to do.

Whether the Lakers re-sign Hachimura or not, Bruce Brown will be a big boost to the bench. If they have to let go of the Japanese, Brown’s value will be even more critical to the team.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane Bruce Brown would be an excellent fit for the Lakers. Thing to watch: what does LA do with Bamba and Beasley? Deadline to shed those salaries (Bamba non-guaranteed, Beasley team option) is tomorrow. If they are gone it makes it much easier for LA to offer the full MLE Bruce Brown would be an excellent fit for the Lakers. Thing to watch: what does LA do with Bamba and Beasley? Deadline to shed those salaries (Bamba non-guaranteed, Beasley team option) is tomorrow. If they are gone it makes it much easier for LA to offer the full MLE

“Cowboy Bruce” is a proven postseason operator who is not afraid of the big moments. The LA Lakers might need him to get over the hump in the Western Conference.

