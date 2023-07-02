2023 NBA Free Agency - Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a $217M deal with the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have made sure All-Star center Domantas Sabonis isn’t going anywhere in the next five years until they trade him. Sacramento has made “Domas” and De’Aaron Fox the cornerstones of the franchise.

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news:

“Sacramento Kings All-NBA C Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217M over five years — including $195M in new money, his agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne tell ESPN.”

Domantas Sabonis will still earn $22 million this season while the $195 million will take effect in the next four seasons. The Kings are set to pay him roughly $48.7 million during that span.

Sacramento has not had regrets about trading former player Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for the versatile big man. It was a trade that benefited both teams. Indiana found an All-Star point guard, who they also extended to a deal that could be worth up to $260 million.

The Kings, on the other hand, cleared the logjam at point guard and acquired one of the best passers and rebounders in the league. Domantas Sabonis has averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 94 games with the California outfit.

“Domas” shot 60.4% from the field, including 35.0% from deep. He is a walking triple-double threat and has unlocked a part of the Kings’ game they haven’t had before with his unselfishness and voracious rebounding.

Domantas Sabonis is only just 27 years old and will still enter the prime years of his career. Together with De’Aaron Fox, they’re expected to be the face of the franchise, which many see as a perennial playoff contender.

The Sacramento Kings will look for frontline depth behind Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings are still roughly $30 million below the luxury tax threshold. They could be looking to make more transactions to bolster their frontline depth.

Sacramento traded backup center Richaun Holmes to the Dallas Mavericks for the 24th pick of the NBA draft, which turned out to be Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Holmes was due $12 million next season but has fallen out of the rotation.

After trading Holmes, the Sacramento Kings’ cap room went up to roughly $38 million. The move was made to accommodate the current EuroLeague MVP, per Adrian Wojnarowski:

“Sasha Vezenkov – a 6-foot-9 reigning EuroLeague MVP – has agreed on a three-year, $20 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of @PrioritySports and Nick Lotsos of Team Lotsos tell ESPN.”

Vezenkov, though, plays a small forward and even the power role in small lineups. The Kings will need another center to patrol the paint.

Dewayne Dedmon, Cody Zeller, Mason Plumlee, Paul Reed, Bismack Biyombo, Mo Bamba and Christian Wood are still free agents. Sacramento could add one or two of them for frontcourt depth.

