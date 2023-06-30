2023 NBA Free Agency- Harrison Barnes has agreed to a $54 million contract extension with the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings retained Harrison Barnes, a crucial piece of the roster that pushed the Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 in the playoffs. Barnes signed a three-year $54 million contract to continue playing for the “Beam Team.”

Barnes arrived in Sacramento after nearly three years with the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas traded him in the middle of the game, forcing the forward to sit out in the fourth quarter. The Kings sent the aging Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson to the Mavericks for Barnes.

“Black Falcon” was a big reason the Sacramento Kings ended a 16-year playoff drought. New coach Mike Brown made De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis the focal point of the offense but Barnes’ impact was undeniable.

Harrison Barnes played 82 games, the first time since the 2014-15 season with the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 15.0 points on 47.3% shooting, including 37.4% from behind the arc. Barnes was the Kings’ most proven playoff performer and his presence and play helped them get to the postseason after years of failure.

Signing “Black Falcon” to a team-friendly deal will also help the Sacramento Kings with Domantas Sabonis’ contract. “Domas” will be playing the final of a four-year deal he signed with the Indiana Pacers in 2019.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon



The Kings are trading Richaun Holmes and No. 24 to Dallas, sources tell ESPN. Richaun Holmes, who fell out of the Kings' rotation last season, is due $12M this season and has a $12.9M player option in 2023-24. Mavs get Olivier-Maxence Prosper with the pick.

After signing Harrison Barnes, the Kings can now look to free agency to bolster their roster. They dealt seldom-used center Richaun Holmes to the Dallas Mavericks on draft night to get salary cap relief. Sacramento has eight players signed and they’re still more than $50 million below the luxury tax threshold.

Could the Sacramento Kings sign Draymond Green, Harrison Barnes’ former Golden State Warriors teammate?

Draymond Green opted out of his $27.5 million deal with the Golden State Warriors to become an unrestricted free agent. He and the Warriors' front office are reportedly trying to work on a new multi-year deal.

The Dubs, however, are cap-strapped. Despite trading Jordan Poole, they’re still way over the luxury tax threshold even without Green in the Books.

The Sacramento Kings can entice the former Defensive Player of the Year winner to ditch the Bay Area team and join them. Sacramento has Mike Brown, a longtime Warriors assistant coach. The Kings also have Harrison Barnes, Green’s teammate for four years.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst had this to say about the Kings' potential pursuit of Green:

"Mike Brown was the Draymond Green whisperer with the Warriors. Draymond Green is a free agent. They [Kings] now have the money, if they want, to give him a premium over what he can get out of Golden State.

"The Kings can now go hunting for Draymond Green, if they wish. That would be extraordinarily interesting because that is the exact, the exact type of player that they need."

Evan Sidery @esidery



Windhorst mentioned Mike Brown and Draymond Green are very close. Sacramento could also "blow Golden State out of the water" for a potential Green contract. The Kings project to have $35+ million…



"The Kings can now go hunting for Draymond Green, if they wish." - @WindhorstESPN

Despite the controversial dustup between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis last season, he may be open to a move to Sacramento. Harrison Barnes could help convince his former teammate to take on a new challenge.

