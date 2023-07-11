2023 NBA Free Agency: Isaiah Stewart signs a $64 million deal to stay with the Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are securing their young core following reports that Isaiah Stewart has signed a four-year, rookie extension to stay with the team. With a new coach and a bright future, the Pistons are looking to become a staple in the postseason once again after years of not making the playoffs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pistons have recently signed Stewart to a four-year deal worth $64 million. The 6-foot-8 center has slowly improved through three seasons in the NBA. Notably, last season was Stewart's first where he averaged double digits in scoring.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart has agreed on a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension, his agent Drew Gross of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Stewart gets the first non-maximum extension for the 2020 draft class. Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart has agreed on a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension, his agent Drew Gross of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Stewart gets the first non-maximum extension for the 2020 draft class. https://t.co/9a2W7tLj23

Despite only a slight increase in playing time, Stewart made the most of his time on the floor. The Pistons center averaged 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the team.

During the second half of the season, Stewart was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement. This caused him to miss the rest of the season. Overall, he ended up only playing 50 games last season.

With his contract extension, he became the first player of the 2020 Draft Class to be given a non-maximum contract extension deal. He's also the team's first player to be given a rookie extension since Jason Maxiell in 2008.

Isaiah Stewart's physicality led him to an altercation with LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart shows his passion and love for the game by playing a bit more physically from time to time. There were instances where he'd get into a verbal battle with different players from the opposing teams. However, his reaction to an accident that involved LeBron James became a hot topic during the 2021-22 season.

While fighting for a rebound, James was forced to take his arms out of Stewart's grasp. This led him to accidentally hit the big man in the face. Both teams had to stop play and when LeBron slowly approached Stewart to apologize, he violently reacted.

Upon seeing blood dripping down his face, Stewart seemingly attempted to attack the Lakers star. Game officials, teammates and coaches had to quickly intervene to stop him from going after LeBron. Even the four-time MVP had to be ejected following the accident.

In the end, Stewart was punished for how he reacted and was given a two-game suspension. He wasn't alone though, as James also served a one-game suspension for the incident.

