2023 NBA Free Agency: Matisse Thybulle signs $33 million offer sheet from Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks continue to have a pretty busy offseason after restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle signed their offer sheet worth $33 million. Thybulle was acquired by the Portland Trail Blazers from the Philadelphia 76ers midway through last season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Thybulle's agreement to sign the offer sheet from the Mavericks. It's a three-year deal that is below the full mid-level exception. The Blazers have the right to match the offer and have only two days to make the decision.

According to Seah Highkin of Rose Garden Report, there's a "strong chance" that the Blazers will match the offer once Thybulle signs the contract with the Mavericks. Highkin noted that the versatile defender is part of Portland's plans post-Damian Lillard.

Matisse Thybulle perfectly fits the Dallas Mavericks

Matisse Thybulle was one of the best defenders in the NBA before then-Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers removed him from his rotation last season. Thybulle has already been selected to the All-Defensive Second Team twice.

The 26-year-old forward is a perfect fit for the Dallas Mavericks alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. The Mavericks' main problem after acquiring Irving last season was their perimeter defense. The duo of Irving and Doncic can score a lot but also gave up on the other side.

Adding Thybulle instantly solves that problem for the Mavericks next season. He might not be able to score a lot of points but he'll be a monster defensively for Dallas as long as the Portland Trail Blazers don't match the offer sheet.

Dallas Mavericks acquire Grant Williams via sign-and-trade

The Dallas Mavericks have bolstered their roster by acquiring Grant Williams via sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs. The Mavericks are giving Williams a four-year, $53 million contract and getting two second-round picks, while the Celtics will receive three second rounders.

As for the Spurs, they are getting Reggie Bullock, a pick swap and two second-round picks. The Mavericks are getting a reliable 3-and-D player in Williams, who averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Celtics last season. He also shot 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Williams will be a reliable defensive presence who can spread the floor on offense. He basically becomes the new Dorian Finney-Smith in the Mavericks lineup. Finney-Smith was Dallas' top defensive player but he got traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

