2023 NBA Free Agency: Mo Bamba signs a one-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers 

The Philadelphia 76ers have found their backup center for reigning MVP Joel Embiid. The Sixers have agreed on a one-year deal with free agent big man Mo Bamba, who was waived by the LA Lakers ahead of the first day of free agency.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Bamba's agreement with the Sixers. The deal was negotiated by Mark Bartelstein and Greer Love of Priority Sports agency. The former sixth overall pick averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in nine games for the Lakers last season.

Bamba suffered an ankle sprain in early March that kept him out of the rest of the regular season and during the Lakers' run to the Western Conference finals. He was acquired midway through the season in a four-team trade involving the Orlando Magic, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

In an additional report by ESPN, Mo Bamba will serve as the main backup for Joel Embiid. Signing Bamba also ensured that the Philadelphia 76ers have a backup big man just in case Paul Reed bolts in free agency. The Sixers are still interested in bringing back Reed, who is a restricted free agent.

Reed can sign an offer sheet with any team and the Sixers will have two days to match. Bamba's deal with Philadelphia is reportedly worth a veteran's minimum. It's a huge discount considering Bamba could have earned $10.3 million if the Lakers didn't waive him last week.

Bamba's career has not panned out ever since getting drafted sixth by the Orlando Magic in 2018. He had a breakout campaign in 2022 when he averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks but was relegated to the bench last season. He was eventually traded to the Lakers 40 games into the campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers asking a lot for James Harden

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden was supposed to opt out of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers next season and become an unrestricted free agent. Harden was heavily linked to the Houston Rockets but opted into his $35.6 million contract. The Sixers are now exploring trade options for their disgruntled star.

Philadelphia reportedly wants Harden to play for the team next season. They are still trying to trade him but are asking for a high return. They gave up a lot of assets for Harden when they acquired him from Brooklyn Nets. However, the former MVP is on an expiring deal and will be 34 years old next season.

