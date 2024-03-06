2024 Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff Picture Updated Following loss against Indiana Pacers (March 5): Team standings, schedule and more 

The Dallas Mavericks were dealt a third straight loss after they bowed to the Indiana Pacers, 137-120, on Tuesday at home, extending the gloom hovering over them of late.

Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic had his this fourth straight 30-point triple-double (39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds). However, it was not enough to tow his team to the victory against the Pacers, who got a balanced output, with nine players finishing with double-digit scoring.

The loss sent the Mavericks outside the picture of an outright playoff spot (top 6) and into the play-in phase if the postseason started today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below is a look at where Dallas stands in the Western Conference playoff race following its loss to the Pacers and with 20 games remaining its regular-season schedule.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: Standings

With their defeat at the hands of the Pacers on Tuesday, the Mavericks fell to a 34-28 record, eighth in the Western Conference. They are two games behind the Phoenix Suns (36-26), who are sixth and hold the last outright playoff spot at the moment.

Dallas is currently lumped in the “play-in bracket” - teams 7 to 10 - along with the Sacramento Kings (seventh) at 34-26, LA Lakers (ninth) at 34-29, and Golden State Warriors (10th) at 32-28.

Given how the teams are stacked up from No. 4 to No. 10, the Mavericks must get as many wins as possible in their remaining games to propel their playoff push and secure a favorable position.

Expand Tweet

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: Schedule

Twelve of the Dallas Mavericks’ 20 remaining games will be played on the road, including the OKC Thunder (42-19) on March 14 and April 14. The Thunder are currently second in the Western Conference.

They are also set to face off against teams that could give them a hard time, such as the defending champions Denver Nuggets (42-20), Golden State, Miami Heat (35-26) and Sacramento.

However, 10 of their remaining games will be against teams with a below .500 record. This includes two games each against league-worst Detroit Pistons (9-52), Houston Rockets (27-34) and Utah Jazz (28-34).

Expand Tweet

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: X-Factor

Luka Doncic is already a given to lead the Mavericks in their playoff push. He has been astounding in the 53 games he has played and is surely deserving of MVP considerations.

Kyrie Irving, too, has been steady when healthy, while the addition of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford has shored up Dallas’ frontcourt.

An important player who needs to deliver and can be considered as the X-Factor for the Mavericks to make it to the postseason is Tim Hardaway, Jr.

He has been a viable third option for the team for much of the season, behind Doncic and Irving, but sometimes he has a tendency to fade in games. Case in point was his six-point output in 13 minutes of play against the Pacers, which was down from his 16.4-point average.

Expand Tweet

If the Dallas Mavericks want to make a serious push for the playoffs, Hardaway must be involved and engaged to deliver and give the team a much-needed boost from the bench.