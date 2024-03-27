2024 Dallas Mavericks playoff picture after blowout win vs Sacramento Kings (March 26): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks secured a pivotal 132-96 blowout road win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Mavericks’ victory marked their fifth straight amid their quest to secure a playoff spot.

Dallas and Sacramento entered Tuesday tied for the Western Conference’s sixth seed (42-29), with the Kings owning the tiebreaker after winning their first two matchups. So, the stage was set for a competitive showdown with massive seeding implications between two West playoff hopefuls.

However, Dallas instead dominated Sacramento, winning every quarter, and leading by as many as 39 points en route to its 36-point victory.

The Mavericks were led by superstar guard Luka Doncic, who recorded a game-high 28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and four 3-pointers on 55.6% shooting.

Meanwhile, his co-star Kyrie Irving added 24 points, eight assists and four 3s on 52.6% shooting.

Overall, Dallas shot a blistering 55.4% (51-for-92), while Sacramento shot just 38.9% (35-for-90).

The key win put the Mavericks in prime position to secure a top-six seed and avoid the play-in tournament. However, they still have plenty of work to do.

On that note, here’s a brief snapshot of Dallas’ standing in the West playoff picture with 10 games remaining.

Dallas Mavericks Playoffs Picture: Standings

Following Tuesday’s win over Sacramento, the Mavericks (43-29) improved to sixth in the West. They gained a 1.0-game advantage over the Kings (42-30), who dropped to seventh and moved into a tie with the eighth-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Additionally, the Mavericks lead the ninth-placed LA Lakers (40-32) by 3.0 games and have a comfortable 5.5-game edge over the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (37-34). Thus, they shouldn’t finish lower than ninth.

Meanwhile, Dallas has a realistic chance to finish as high as fourth, as it trails the fourth-seeded LA Clippers (44-27) by just 1.5 games.

Updated Western Conference standings following Dallas Mavericks’ blowout win over Sacramento Kings (March 26)

Dallas Mavericks Playoffs Picture: Schedule

Fortunately for the Mavericks, they have the NBA’s 23rd-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .474.

Nonetheless, seven of Dallas’ last 10 games come against teams above .500, including a critical rematch against the Kings on Friday in Sacramento. Another victory over the Kings would tie their season series 2-2 and significantly boost the Mavericks’ playoff chances.

Additionally, six of Dallas’ remaining 10 contests are road matchups. However, it has fared well on the road, boasting a 21-14 record.

Dallas Mavericks’ remaining schedule

Dallas Mavericks Playoffs Picture: X-factor

During the Mavericks’ five-game winning streak, they have experienced a sharp defensive improvement.

Their opponents are averaging 116.6 points per game for the season, the NBA’s 11th-most. However, over their last five games, they have held their opponents to 102.0 ppg, the third-fewest during that stretch.

Given its proven offensive firepower, if Dallas can maintain its improved defense to close the season, it could be a serious threat come playoff time.

