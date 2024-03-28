2024 Houston Rockets playoff picture following OT win vs OKC Thunder to close gap with Warriors (March 27): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Houston Rockets dispatched the shorthanded OKC Thunder 132-126 in overtime on Wednesday, recording their NBA-best 10th consecutive win. The critical road victory inched the Rockets closer to overtaking the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference's final play-in spot.

Houston started strong, obtaining a 14-point lead early in the second quarter. However, OKC, which was without superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps), rallied to take a 50-49 halftime lead.

The Thunder extended their lead to eight points early in the fourth quarter. However, the Rockets stormed back, with the teams exchanging leads down the stretch. OKC wing Jalen Williams later forced overtime after converting on a pull-up 3-pointer to tie the game 112-112 with 4.7 seconds remaining.

In the extra period, Rockets veteran wing Dillon Brooks came up big. He scored eight of Houston's 20 points, including hitting back-to-back 3s to start OT, helping secure a six-point victory. Brooks finished with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three 3s on 44.4% shooting.

However, the Rockets' youngsters led the way most of the night. Shooting guard Jalen Green finished with a game-high 37 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and seven 3s on 58.3% shooting.

Meanwhile, rookie guard Amen Thompson added 25 points, 15 rebounds and four assists on 55.6% shooting.

Houston overcame a career-high-tying 31-point performance from Thunder guard Josh Giddey. On top of the victory marking the Rockets' 10th straight, they improved to 8-0 since losing rising star center Alperen Sengun. The third-year big man is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain.

Houston's late-season surge has put it within striking distance of a play-in spot. However, the job isn't done yet, as it still has ground to gain in the standings.

On that note, here’s a brief snapshot of where the Rockets stand in the West playoff picture with 10 games remaining.

Houston Rockets Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Wednesday's win over OKC, the Rockets (37-35) remain 11th in the West. They trail the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (38-34) by just 1.0 game. Meanwhile, they are 3.5 games behind the ninth-placed LA Lakers (41-32).

However, with 5.0 games separating Houston from the eighth-seeded Sacramento Kings (42-30), it's unlikely to finish higher than ninth.

Updated Western Conference Standings following Houston Rockets' OT win vs OKC Thunder (March 27)

Houston Rockets Playoff Picture: Schedule

While the Rockets are firing on all cylinders, they face a difficult pathway to a play-in spot. They have the NBA’s 10th-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .521.

seven of Houston's final 10 contests come against above-.500 teams. Meanwhile, six of those 10 games are road matchups. The Rockets have struggled away from home this season (11-24). However, they have won six straight road games.

Additionally, Houston has a home matchup against the Warriors on April 4, which could decide its play-in fate.

Houston Rockets' remaining schedule

Houston Rockets Playoff Picture: X-factor

For the season, Green is averaging 19.8 points per game, the second most on the Rockets behind Sengun (21.1 ppg). However, during Houston's 10-game winning streak, Green has taken his game to another level, averaging a team-best 29.8 ppg.

The 22-year-old has frequently been criticized for being inconsistent over his first three seasons. However, if he continues playing like a bona fide No. 1 scoring option, Houston should be a real threat to snag a play-in spot.

