22-year-old Jalen Green edges closer to matching Hakeem Olajuwon's 40-year-old stellar record on Rockets

Jalen Green has been on a tear for the Houston Rockets lately. After Alperen Sengun went down with a knee injury in early March, he has been putting stellar performances on both ends of the floor. He has also played in all of the Rockets' 71 games this season and is inching closer to a franchise record.

At age 22, Green is closing in on basketball icon Hakeem Olajuwon's franchise record held since the 1984-85 season. Green has the chance to become the only player since Olajuwon to have played all 82 games in a season at age 22 or younger while averaging at least 22 points. Green is in his third season, while Olajuwon did it as a rookie (after four seasons at the University of Houston, one as a redshirt freshman).

Green, who turned 22 in February, is averaging 19.6 points per game while shooting 42.4%. The Rockets have won 10 of their last 11 games and have a nine-game winning streak. In his last 10 games, Green is averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Although he isn't averaging 20 points a game, he has a chance to catch the record with the pace that he is going.

Olajuwon is the greatest player in the Rockets' history. Apart from his rookie season, "The Dream" played all 82 games three more times in his career (also in 1988-89, 1989-90 and 1992-93).

Entering Wednesday's games, the Rockets (36-35) are just one game behind the Golden State Warriors (37-34) to make the play-in tournament. Green has been the most crucial factor in their surge.

NBA analyst compares Jalen Green to young Kobe Bryant

Jalen Green is the hottest player, and the Houston Rockets are the hottest team in the NBA lately. While the Rockets have been giving a late-season push to make the play-in tournament, Green is showing why he was selected second in the 2020 draft.

In his last 10 games, Jalen Green has averaged over 27 points. However, what is even more impressive is his stat in the last five games, where he is averaging over 32 points a game. Green has had two 40-point games in those five games.

On the “Bill Simmons Podcast” Simmons, an NBA analyst, recently compared Green to Kobe Bryant. While Simmons gave Green props for his offensive prowess, he gave him high praise by comparing him to the LA Lakers legend.

"I'm going to say this very carefully," Simmons said. "When I watch him, he reminds me a little of young Kobe. Not three-rings-in-a-row Kobe but that late '90s Kobe."

From the achievement perspective and what Bryant represented, Jalen Green is certainly not at that level. However, comparing them at their young age and their early careers, Green has been promising. He was recently named the Western Conference Player of The Week.