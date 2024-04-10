2024 LA Clippers playoff picture following win over Phoenix Suns (April 9): Updated standings, schedule and more

The shorthanded LA Clippers coasted to a 105-92 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, boosting their chances of locking up a top-four seed.

Despite playing without stars Kawhi Leonard (knee) and James Harden (foot), LA started the game on a 35-4 run, marking a 31-point first-quarter advantage. The Clippers later led by as many as 37 points in the second quarter.

The Suns rallied in the second half, coming within seven points (91-84) with 6:46 remaining. However, LA responded, extending its lead back to 15 en route to its 13-point victory.

The Clippers were led by star wing Paul George, who finished a game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three 3-pointers on 46.7% shooting.

Meanwhile, veteran point guard Russell Westbrook recorded his first triple-double of the season, tallying 16 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists on 41.2% shooting.

As for the Suns, they were led by superstar forward Kevin Durant's 21-point performance. However, he only shot 36.4%. Meanwhile, his co-star Devin Booker only mustered up 12 points on 9.1% shooting as Phoenix, as a team, shot just 33.7% (30-for-89).

The Clippers' win marked their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight games. Their strong late-season play has put them on the verge of securing homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

On that note, here’s a snapshot of LA's standing in the Western Conference playoff picture with three games remaining.

LA Clippers Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Tuesday's win over Phoenix, the Clippers (51-28) remain fourth in the West. They have a 2.0-game advantage over the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (49-30). Meanwhile, they own the tiebreaker after winning their season series 2-1.

Dallas also has a 2.0-game lead over the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans (47-32), while LA trails the third-seeded OKC Thunder (54-25) by 3.0 games.

So, the Clippers and Mavericks appear primed for a four vs. five first-round showdown.

LA Clippers Playoff Picture: Schedule

As for LA's rest-of-season outlook, it has the NBA's 11th-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .481.

The Clippers have a rematch against the Suns (46-33) at home on Wednesday. After that, they close the season with home matchups against the Utah Jazz (29-50) and Houston Rockets (39-40) on Friday and Sunday.

Considering all three of LA's remaining games come at home against inferior teams, it should end the season on a high note.

LA Clippers' remaining schedule

LA Clippers Playoff Picture: X-factor

As is typically the case with the Clippers, health should be their biggest concern entering the playoffs.

Tuesday's absence due to right knee inflammation marked Leonard's fifth straight. The two-time NBA champion has remained relatively healthy most of the season, appearing in 68 games. That marks his most since the 2016-17 season with the San Antonio Spurs. However, he has an extensive history of knee injuries.

That includes him being limited to just two playoff games last year after suffering a torn right meniscus, which required offseason surgery.

Outside of Leonard, Harden missed his first game since March 15 on Tuesday due to right foot soreness. The former MVP's injury doesn't appear to be serious. Nonetheless, the Clippers will likely need all their top players available to avoid suffering another early playoff exit.

