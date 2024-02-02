2024 NBA All-Star Reserves: Eastern and Western Conference rosters announced

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been announced, completing the teams for the game. Some players, including future Hall of Famers, will get a chance to return. There are also a handful of first-time participants, exciting the fans to watch them play at the event.

The Western Conference boasts some of the more recognizable players. Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry will play in Indiana for his 10th All-Star appearance. Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns will play his fourth ASG after missing the cut last season.

The Eastern Conference also has stars, of course. Jalen Brunson will represent the New York Knicks as a first-time All-Star. He's joined by the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, who was also voted in by the coaches as an All-Star for the first time.

Look at the table below to see the full list of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game reserves.

With the complete roster finally announced, fans are excited to see their favorite players put on a show.

Western All-Star reserves Eastern All-Star reserves Steph Curry Jalen Brunson Devin Booker Donovan Mitchell Anthony Edwards Paolo Banchero Anthony Davis Jaylen Brown Paul George Julius Randle Kawhi Leonard Bam Adebayo Karl-Anthony Towns Tyrese Maxey

2024 NBA All-Star Game reserves: Who are the snubs?

Fans have waited for the announcement of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game reserves for this season. There is a plethora of talent in the league, which makes it a challenge to assemble the teams for the prestigious event. While some have proven to be deserving of a spot, voters have different opinions on the seasons they're having.

With the announcement of the full roster for both conferences done, here are some of the biggest snubs.

Jamal Murray

After winning the championship last season, Jamal Murray became a favorite to earn a spot in the All-Star roster. Murray came back from an ACL injury and helped the Denver Nuggets win the title against the Miami Heat.

Despite averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists, it's still not enough for him to earn a spot.

Trae Young

Trae Young is one of the league's best playmakers. Aside from that, he's also a threat from anywhere on the floor. However, as the Atlanta Hawks continue to struggle, many are disregarding his efforts this season.

Young is averaging 27.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 10.9 apg. But it's still not enough for an All-Star spot.

Alperen Sengun

The Houston Rockets have not had any consistency in their season. However, Alperen Sengun has stood out as their best player on an improving team. Often compared to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Sengun has led the Rockets with more than just his scoring.

The Turkish center is averaging 21.7 ppg, 9.2 rpg and 5.1 apg, but fans won't get to see his passes in the game.

