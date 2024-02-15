2024 NBA Free Agency: Comprehensive list of available players by position, player option and more

The upcoming NBA free agency will see several high-profile players hit free agency, changing the landscape of the league drastically. From Paul George and LeBron James in the West to DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday in the East, the 2024 NBA free agency period promises to be exciting.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the top five available players by position while looking at the options tied to their contracts.
2024 NBA free agency watch | Top five players by position
Top five available point guards
There will certainly be some notable point guards during the 2024 NBA free agency period. Will Jrue Holiday opt to stay with the Celtics? Will D'Angelo Russell stay with the LA Lakers? Will Tyus Jones land on a true contender? These are all questions that will be answered during free agency.
Top five available shooting guards
There will be significant interest in shooting guards during the 2024 NBA free agency. With talks stalled between Paul George and the Clippers and Klay Thompson's recent struggles in Golden State, both players could be on the way out.
At the same time, with James Harden poised for a big contract, things could get dicey for the LA Clippers as they dance around the salary cap.
Top five available small forwards
The biggest name in the small forward position is sure to be DeMar DeRozan. The longtime veteran has been a staple for the Chicago Bulls, and with Arturas Karnisovas eager to re-sign him, it's unlikely that he'll leave Chicago.
OG Anunoby is an exciting young name in the small forward position to look out for. In addition, with 3-point threats like Doug McDermott and Joe Ingles and 3 & D specialist Nicolas Batum, expect some big changes.
Top five available power forwards
The big story of the 2024 NBA free agency period will be LeBron James. Many are eager to see if he and the team part ways.
In addition, young standouts Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin will be two players to watch during free agency as well.
Top five available centers
There will be far less movement at the center position compared to the shooting guard position; however, there are some notable names to watch. Jonas Valanciunas has continued to impress with the Pelicans, while James Wiseman will be a young name to watch.
In addition, Nic Claxton, who has proven himself as a defensive powerhouse in Brooklyn, will certainly be one to watch given his ability to impact games.
With All-Star Weekend right around the corner, the final stretch of the season could shift the landscape of free agency drastically before the season ends.