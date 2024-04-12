2024 New Orleans Pelicans NBA Playoffs Picture after win over Sacramento Kings (April 11): Updated standings, schedule and more

The New Orleans Pelicans kept their hold of the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference following their 135-123 road victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

All-Star forward Zion Williamson and veteran guard CJ McCollum scored 31 points each in the Pelicans' end-to-end victory. The win was their third straight and improved them to 48-32, a game ahead of the seventh-running Phoenix Suns (47-33).

Below is a look at where New Orleans is in the tight playoff race in the Western Conference, with two games left in their regular season assignments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans playoffs picture: Standings

The win over the Kings on Thursday was huge for the Pelicans considering the tight battle they are in for the sixth spot, with the Suns breathing down their necks.

It is important for them to land in the top six to rid themelves of the added burden of going through the play-in tournament (teams seven to 10) just to earn a spot in the playoff proper.

By securing an outright playoff berth, the team can also give returning All-Star forward Brandon Ingram more time to get back in the swing of things for their playoff push. Ingram is set to return from a long layoff because of a left knee bone contusion.

Expand Tweet

New Orleans Pelicans playoffs picture: Schedule

As they go and try to fortify their hold of the sixth seed, the New Orleans Pelicans will not have it easy as they are set for two tough games to finish their regular season.

New Orleans will play the Golden State Warriors (45-35) on Friday and the LA Lakers (45-35) on Sunday. Both matches are not going to be a walk in the park, with their opponents also out to land in a better position in the play-in tournament.

The Pelicans need to win both matches to safely bring home the sxith seed in the West.

Their cause should be somehow helped by the fact that the Suns, too, will not have it easy in their remaining matches. Phoenix goes up against the Kings (45-35) on Friday and the Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25) on Sunday.

New Orleans Pelicans playoffs picture: Team mindset

While they are closing on the sixth seed in the West, the Pelicans underscored the need for them to continue with their go-getting mindset to hurdle whatever is presented to them moving forward.

McCollum was quoted as saying by The San Diego Union-Tribune following their victory over the Kings:

"For us, it's about continuing to win, continuing to give ourselves a chance to accomplish what we want, which is making the playoffs and then making a run in the playoffs."

The same was highlighted by Pelicans coach Willie Green, who said that there is no easy game in the NBA and that they have to go out and get them.