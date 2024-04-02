2024 New Orleans Pelicans Playoffs Picture after loss vs Phoenix Suns (April 1): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Phoenix Suns had the better of the New Orleans Pelicans when they beat them 124-111 at the Smoothie King Center on Monday. This puts the hosts at 45-30 — a loss more than the Dallas Mavericks, who edged them to sit in the fifth seed.

The loss doesn't change New Orleans' position in seeding, but it does put the Suns in striking distance of a sixth seed and a chance to avoid a play-in altogether. If the play-in tournament were today, Phoenix would be part of it along with the Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.

The Pelicans were one of the teams sitting in the top five for the last two months before being dislodged by the Mavericks.

Zion Williamson (30 points and five assists) and Trey Murphy III (21 points and six rebounds) led New Orleans, with veteran CJ McCollum chipping in with 15 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. However, it wasn't enough to get past the Suns.

Devin Booker torched the Pelicans with a mammoth 52-point explosion studded with three boards and nine assists. Kevin Durant added 20 points as the Suns inched closer to the sixth seed with the win.

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Picture: Updated Standings

The loss sees the Pelicans slip to 45-30. They are now 21-16 at home and are on a two-game skid. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and while they tie with Dallas with the same number of wins, they also give the Suns a chance to get past them if the latter win a game and extend their winning streak to two wins.

New Orleans has seven games left to try and solidify a sixth seed rather than put themselves in play-in contention.

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Picture: Remaining schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans play two more games at home before hitting the road for a four-game road trip. They host the Orlando Magic on April 3 and the San Antonio Spurs on April 5. Soon after, it will be a contest vs. the Suns again as they head down West.

Matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors follow for the side. Their final game will be at home against the LA Lakers.

New Orleans plays all four teams in the play-in category in their remaining slate of games. Only time will tell if they can hang on to their sixth seed.