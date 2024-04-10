2024 Philadelphia 76ers playoff picture after crucial win over Detroit Pistons (April 9): Updated standings, schedule and more

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid returned just in time to save the Philadelphia 76ers from falling further into the bottom of the playoff picture. With his presence, the Sixers have caught fire and have won their past six games, including their recent 120-102 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers were in the upper half of the Eastern Conference standings before Embiid was injured. But they've fallen to the bottom half and are now in seventh place. In their last game against the San Antonio Spurs, they were without the All-Star center but still managed to get the win.

Philly has two games left in the season, only one game against a non-playoff team. The game that would worry fans would be their second-and-last game of the 2023-24 season, against the Orlando Magic.

The Philadelphia 76ers can secure the sixth spot to avoid the Play-In Tournament

In the standings, the team that's chasing to secure the sixth spot is the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers recently won their game against the Toronto Raptors, but the Sixers are still following behind at the seventh spot.

Both teams are avoiding the Play-In situation. Indiana has two games left in the season, against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks. Seeing as they have a quite easy schedule, they might escape the Play-In after the regular season.

The Sixers should avoid the Play-In Tournament as it would mean more games for them. At this point, they should be worried about their star's health as the playoffs are near.

The Sixers should take advantage of their final games of the season

As mentioned earlier, Philly has two games left. They'll likely have difficulty playing against the Magic. Looking at their record against the Florida-based team, they've won all of their games. In their first matchup, the Sixers didn't have Embiid but were still able to secure the win.

In their second game, the Philadelphia 76ers still won as Embiid led the team in scoring with 36 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Given this trend, there's hope that the Sixers might complete the season-series sweep against Orlando. The Magic might struggle to contain Embiid offensively, as they weren't able to do so in their previous game.

For the Sixers' final game of the season, they'll face the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets aren't a playoff team, as they sit in 11th place in the standings. In their season series against Brooklyn, Phill had lost two games. In those two games, their best player wasn't with them.

But they'll have to win against them to end their season on a high note and secure sixth spot. Failing to do so will cause them to play additional games in the Play-In Tournament, which isn't the best option, especially with Embid recently coming off injury.

