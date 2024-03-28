2024 Philadelphia 76ers playoffs picture after loss vs LA Clippers (March 27): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Philadelphia 76ers came up short in their game against the LA Clippers on Wednesday night. The Sixers had a few opportunities to win the game in the end, but the Clippers' defense held up until the final buzzer. Philly remained in the No. 8 spot after the 108-107 loss to the Clippers.

The Sixers were up by five points with less than two minutes left in the game when the Clippers took over. Kawhi Leonard gave his team a 105-104 lead after converting an and-one with 44 seconds remaining. Buddy Hield gave the Sixers after hitting a 3-point shot the next possession.

Leonard answered back with another and-one to give the Clippers the lead again. He also blocked Kelly Oubre Jr. with around five seconds left. Oubre had another shot at winning the game, but Paul George made a great defensive effort to deny him at the buzzer.

Philadelphia 76ers playoffs picture: Standings

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped to a record of 39-34 following their loss to the LA Clippers. The Sixers remained in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and are 1.5 games behind from a Top 6 finish.

It has been a tough stretch for the Sixers since Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury. Tyrese Maxey has been doing his best to keep the team afloat, but it seems like they'll be in the play-in bracket at the end of the regular season.

Embiid was a difference-maker for the Sixers when he was healthy and the favorite to win the MVP. However, the injury was unfortunate and Philly is hoping that he can return at the end of the regular season.

Philadelphia 76ers playoffs picture: Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers have the second-easiest schedule in the NBA with nine games remaining. The Sixers will face non-playoff teams such as Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets.

On the other hand, the playoff teams remaining in their schedule are the OKC Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. If they don't finish in the Top 6, they'll have to compete with the Heat, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

Philadelphia 76ers playoffs picture: X-Factor

The x-factor for the Philadelphia 76ers is Joel Embiid. They can't go far with their current squad with Tyrese Maxey at the helm. But if Embiid can return before the end of the regular season, the Sixers have a fighting chance to make the playoffs.

