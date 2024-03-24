"First-round exit in playoffs" - Clippers fans hit panic mode as Joel Embiid-less 76ers beat star-stacked LA squad

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the LA Clippers despite not having the reigning league MVP. The Sixers showed off their grit and overcame the star-studded Western Conference team, with a final score of 121-107. With their recent win, Philly improved their record to 38-32.

Fans didn't expect the Los Angeles team to have a hard time against James Harden's former team. Aside from Joel Embiid having been injured for quite some time, the Sixers didn't stack up on paper against the West Coast team that has four All-Stars.

But the Sixers proved to be a problem, as Tyrese Maxey led the team by scoring 24 points and not having a single turnover. For the opposing team, their stars didn't take over the game, which cost them a win. Kawhi Leonard was the only star who had 20 points for the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After fans saw how the Sixers took care of business against the Los Angeles team, they couldn't help but roast the team with potentially four future Hall of Famers. Here are some of the best reactions from fans.

"Clippers are first round exit in playoffs"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans criticized the team's Big 3 for their performance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Leonard-led team will have a shot at redemption after the Sixers visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday. They'll meet again on Wednesday and will have a chance to even the season series.

Also read: Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 24, 2024

James Harden had a bit of fun in the Clippers-Sixers game

Although the Clippers lost the game against the Sixers, that doesn't mean they didn't have fun playing. During the game, Harden messed around with his former teammate while boxing out for the ball.

While waiting for a shot to fall, Maxey worked hard down low as he boxed out the 10-time All-Star. Seeing as how he's overmatched by the younger star, Harden played it cool by putting the point guard in a headlock. Officials saw the sequence but didn't call any foul on the two former teammates.

Maxey put his hands up and just smiled after the play. The headlock wasn't aggressive, as it was purely playful.

Expand Tweet

Maxey and Harden played together when the veteran star guard was playing for the Sixers. The duo was deadly as both could score at will and an elite level. Additionally, they had Embiid on the team, who's one of the best players in the league.

The trio had a ton of potential, but it ended quickly as Harden demanded for a trade early in the season.

Also read: Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Injury Report for March 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season