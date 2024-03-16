2024 Phoenix Suns’ playoffs picture following big win vs Charlotte Hornets (March 15): Updated standings, schedule and more

Despite a shaky performance from the stars, the Phoenix Suns beat the Charlotte Hornets, 107-96 on Friday. With the win, Phoenix improved its record to 39-28. The Suns' Big 3 had a tough shooting night, as the three of them collectively went 18-44 from the field.

Devin Booker had a rough start. He had three attempts in the first period but didn't make a single shot. Bradley Beal only had two points in the same quarter, making two attempts from the floor.

Surprisingly, Kevin Durant was also passive, not making a single attempt in the opening quarter. But he fared better than Booker, scoring two points from the charity stripe.

Nevertheless, with the win, things have slightly improved as Phoenix hopes to make the postseason.

Phoenix Suns Playoff Picture: Team standings

The Suns are seventh in the Western Conference, which is not an ideal place. Right above them are the Sacramento Kings, who are 38-27, which makes them a better team, despite Phoenix having 39 wins. In eighth spot are the Dallas Mavericks (38-29), who are also making a bid for the playoffs.

At ninth spot are the LA Lakers (36-31), the team that many have their eyes on. Many are looking forward to seeing if the Lakers qualify for the postseason. The same thing goes with the Golden State Warriors (34-31), who are fighting for positioning in the Play-In Tournament.

If the first round of the playoffs starts now, the Suns could match up against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. They only have one win against the Nuggets in their four-game season series, which will end after their Mar. 27 meeting.

Phoenix Suns Playoff Picture: Schedule

The Suns have 15 games left in the 2023-24 season, and it doesn't look easy. Their next game will be against the Milwaukee Bucks, who they played in the 2021 NBA Finals and features elite stars: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will also be in their remaining schedule twice, and they won't go down easily. The other teams that could be challenging for the Suns would be the Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Playoff Picture: What needs to happen?

The Suns have three elite scorers who have struggled to find their feet in Frank Vogel's system.

For them to be a real threat and a lock in the postseason, all three need to be healthy. Phoenix has suffered multiple injuries to their star trio, which have prevented them from having time to adjust to the new system.

Additionally, their inability to secure the ball and execute their offense in the fourth quarter has also hurt them.

