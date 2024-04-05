2024 Sacramento Kings Playoff picture after loss vs New York Knicks (April 4): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Sacramento Kings lost to the New York Knicks, 109-120, at the Madison Square Garden on April 4. The loss made them avoid getting into a three-game winning streak even when DeAaron Fox delivered 29 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals for his team.

After this tough loss, the Kings' record regresses to 44-32 with only six more games left in the regular season. They are currently placed 8th in the NBA Western Conference standings and are trailed by the streaking Los Angeles Lakers by just half a game.

There are 10 more days before the playoff positions are set but this team needs to make the most of their remaining six games.

Sacramento Kings have three more road games after losing to the New York Knicks

From April 5 to 9, the Sacramento Kings have their last three road games of the season. Up next on their schedule are the Boston Celtics who just locked the best record in the NBA entering the playoffs.

There is a good chance that the Celtics may rest some of their players as their remaining games are already non-baring. The Kings should capitalize on the advantages that they can take against the Celtics given if they rest either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.

After that game, they still have to go through the lottery-bound Brooklyn Nets who may field a mediocre roster as well. Their final road game is against the OKC Thunder, that is expected to be their toughest challenge.

Sacramento Kings in a tight battle along with four other NBA Western Conference teams

The NBA Western Conference's 5th to 9th spots are tightly contested, with no more than two games separating them from each other in the standings. With around six games remaining for each team in the next 10 games, all teams in that bracket are likely to enter playoff mode early.

The LA Lakers are the team to watch, as they are now on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the biggest regression came from the New Orleans Pelicans, who lost three straight.

The Sacramento Kings are going to be on their toes as always and they need to win as many games as they can in their last six games. It also helps that their last three games will be held at their home court at the Golden 1 Center against the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trail Blazers.