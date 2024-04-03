2024 Sacramento Kings playoffs picture following win vs LA Clippers (April 2): Updated standings, schedule and more

  • home icon
By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 03, 2024 06:10 GMT
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers
The Sacramento Kings made a surge in the Western Conference standings following their 109-95 win over the LA Clippers at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday. Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox did the damage to keep the Kings' hopes of finishing sixth-seed or higher alive.

The win sees them take seventh place and put the Phoenix Suns at eight. They are now tied 44-31 with the latter and are ahead owing to a better conference record. It also marks the start of another winning streak for Sacramento, as they are now two-in-two after going down to the Dallas Mavericks twice in as many games.

On Tuesday, Domantas Sabonis led from the front with 22 points and 20 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox had 20 points and 7 assists. Keegan Murray chipped in with 19 points and 5 rebounds, while Trey Lyles came off the bench for 15 points. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook led the Clippers with 20 points, while Paul George and Norman Powell had 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Sacramento Kings playoffs picture: Updated standings

The win on Tuesday saw the Sacramento Kings improve to 23-15 at home. They are 21-16 on the road this season, and 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Kings are now tied with the Suns with a 44-31 record and take seventh place in the West. They trail the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks by a win as both teams are the sixth and fifth seed.

Sacramento Kings playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

Here's a look at seven games remaining for the Kings this regular season:

DateTeamVenue
April 4New York KnicksMadison Square Garden
April 5Boston CelticsTD Garden
April 7Brooklyn NetsBarclays Center
April 9OKC ThunderPaycom Center
April 11New Orleans PelicansGolden 1 Center
April 12Phoenix SunsGolden 1 Center
April 14Portland Trail BlazersGolden 1 Center

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Sacramento Kings as they face two playoff-bound East teams, the Knicks and the Celtics in a back-to-back contest on the road. Thereafter, they play the Nets and then head back West to play the Thunder.

They take on the Pelicans and Suns – both midfield contenders who are keen on avoiding the play-in tournament. The winnable contests are against the Nets and the Trail Blazers, however, a loss in the next two games will hamper their chances of finishing at a better seed.

The good news for the Kings is the homecourt advantage they will have for their last three games. Like the Suns, Sacramento doesn't have it easy in their remaining slate of games, and only time will tell if the likes of Sabonis and Fox can keep the team in playoff contention.

