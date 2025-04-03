2025 Dallas Mavericks playoff picture after huge win vs Hawks: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 2)

The Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 120-118 on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center. Anthony Davis suffered an eye injury, went to the locker room, returned and hit the game-winning floater in one of the best games of the season.

Davis finished the game with 34 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and five blocks. He made a floater with 3.4 seconds remaining in the game to lift the Mavericks to a very important victory. Klay Thompson also hit a clutch 3-point shot to give AD the chance to make the game-winner.

The Mavs improved to 38-39 for the season, strengthening their hold on the No. 9 seed. They have five games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Let's look at the updated 2025 playoff picture for Dallas, including the updated standings, schedule and potential play-in tournament matchup.

Dallas Mavericks playoff picture: Updated standings

Following their big win on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks now have a record of 38-39. They are still sitting ninth in the Western Conference standings. They are 6.5 games behind the LA Clippers, so they aren't finishing the regular season in the Top 8.

Nevertheless, the Mavericks are still in play-in tournament spots and are ahead of the Sacramento Kings by a whole game and the Phoenix Suns by two games. They need to win at least three more games to lock in their position for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Here are the West standings:

Western Conference standings as of April 2. (Photo: NBA.com)

Note: This is the updated standings after the Mavs' win. It could change based on the results of other games of the day.

Dallas Mavericks playoff picture: Remaining schedule

As mentioned above, the Dallas Mavericks have five games left in their regular-season schedule. Three games will be on the road, while two is going to be played at the American Airlines Center. Their next two contests are at the Intuit Dome against the LA Clippers before returning home for the final two home games.

The Mavs will welcome Luka Doncic back on April 9 in an emotional game against the LA Lakers. The Toronto Raptors are also set to visit them as the only team with a losing record left on the Dallas' slate. The final game of the regular season is on April 13 versus the struggling Memphis Grizzlies.

Dallas Mavericks playoff picture: Play-In Tournament matchup

If the regular season ended today, the Dallas Mavericks would have homecourt advantage in the first game of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The game would have been played at the American Airlines Center, where the Mavs are 20-17 this season.

The bad news for Dallas is that they were swept by the Kings in the regular season 3-0. They lost one at the Golden 1 Center and twice at home.

NBA Playoff Picture as of April 2. (Photo: NBA.com)

If the Mavericks are lucky enough to get through the Play-In Tournament and somehow earn the No. 8 seed, the OKC Thunder are waiting for them in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

