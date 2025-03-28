2025 Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Picture: Will Ja Morant and Co. fall into play-in tournament after loss to Thunder?

The Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies fell 125-104 during Thursday's road matchup against the OKC Thunder. The blowout defeat put the struggling Western Conference playoff hopeful in further jeopardy of falling into the play-in tournament.

Ad

OKC superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied a game-high 37 points, six assists and three steals, shooting 60%. Meanwhile, his co-star Jalen Williams pitched in 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, shooting 50% as OKC pulled away behind a 34-15 fourth-quarter advantage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Memphis, playing without Morant, couldn't match the league-best Thunder's (61-12) late-game offensive firepower despite star forward Jaren Jackson Jr.'s team-best 27-point showing.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Morant missed his sixth consecutive outing due to a left hamstring strain. The Grizzlies have gone 2-4 during that stretch and lost five of seven contests overall, raising concerns about their postseason standing.

Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Picture: Updated standings

With Thursday's loss, Memphis (44-29) remains tied with the LA Lakers for the West's fourth seed with nine outings remaining. However, LA possesses the tiebreaker, holding a 2-1 lead in their season series.

Ad

Moreover, the Grizzlies are just two-and-a-half games ahead of the seventh-seeded Golden State Warriors (41-31) and three games ahead of the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (41-32). So, they could conceivably slip into one of the West's upper-two play-in spots.

Fortunately for Memphis, it likely won't slip any further, with eight games separating it from the ninth-placed Sacramento Kings (36-37).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Picture: Remaining schedule

While the injury-plagued Grizzlies have lost ground in the standings over the last two weeks, they won't get any favors from their schedule. They have the NBA's ninth-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .537.

Memphis' upcoming contests include clashes against the Lakers (44-29), Boston Celtics (54-19), Golden State (41-31), Detroit Pistons (41-32), Minnesota (41-32) and Denver Nuggets (46-28).

Ad

The Grizzlies kick off a three-game homestand on Saturday against LA in a game with massive seeding implications. The winner will assume sole control of the West's fourth seed. It's unclear if Morant will return for the critical showdown.

Also Read: "Brutal loss" - NBA fans shocked over Brandon Clarke's season-ending injury as Memphis Grizzlies' title hopes take a hit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.