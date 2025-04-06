  • home icon
  2025 Memphis Grizzlies playoffs scenario after win vs Pistons: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 5)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 06, 2025 02:49 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies' updated playoff picture following the crucial win against the Detroit Pistons (Image source: Imagn)

The Memphis Grizzlies won their second straight game on Saturday. They pulled off a big 109-103 win against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 38 points and seven rebounds on 15-for-23 shooting, including 4-for-7 from the 3-point line. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds on 9-for-23 shooting.

Scotty Pippen Jr., who started in place of star point guard Ja Morant, finished with 15 points and six rebounds (5-for-10 shooting, 2-for-3 on 3-pointers. Morant was sidelined shortly before the game due to illness, according to the team. Santi Aldama added nine points and five rebounds off the bench.

Zach Edey scored just six points on 3-for-8 shooting but delivered career-highs in rebounds (21) and assists (six). The rookie center also set the Grizzlies record for most rebounds in a game by a rookie.

Memphis Grizzlies playoff picture: Updated standings

With the win, the Memphis Grizzlies improved to 46-32 this season. Coming into Saturday's game, Memphis had identical records with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers, also in action on Saturday.

As of this writing, the Clippers' game against the Dallas Mavericks has not started. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves won 114-109 against the Philadelphia 76ers to remain tied with Memphis.

The Grizzlies hold the Western Conference's sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot. Minnesota is No. 7, while the Clippers are eighth, pending the result of their game against ninth-seeded Dallas (38-40).

Memphis is half-game behind the fifth-placed Golden State Warriors (46-31). They still have a chance to have home-court advantage in the first round as they are one game out of the No. 4 spot held by the Denver Nuggets (47-31) and one and a half games behind third-seeded LA Lakers (47-30).

Memphis Grizzlies playoff picture: Remaining schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies have four games remaining in their regular season schedule. However, they only have one game against a team eliminated from postseason contention.

The other three could have playoff implications and could shape the Western Conference tight playoff race, including a huge back-to-back set against teams they are currently wrestling with in the standings.

The Grizzlies return to action on Tuesday as they visit the Charlotte Hornets (19-58). On Thursday, the first night of the crucial back-to-back, Memphis will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. They will then travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Friday.

The Grizzlies' regular-season finale will be at home against the Dallas Mavericks on April 13.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

