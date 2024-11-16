2025 NBA All-Star format shake-up could include Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark: Report

On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 2025 NBA All-Star Game could feature a new format. Charania disclosed that the NBA is considering a "tournament-style format" for the upcoming four-team All-Star game. The winner of the Rising Stars Challenge could participate in the game for the stars.

Charania said that the All-Star teams consist of eight players each. All teams will play against each other in the matchup round, and the two winning teams will play against each other in the final round. The event will be on Feb. 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

According to the ESPN source, players, coaches and executives have discussed ways to improve the All-Star game format in the last six months. League officials have also been included in their conversations.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend will be in the Bay Area, and the hosts have participated in improving the event. Charania revealed Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has shared input for this season's event.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Curry faced WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu in a unique 3-point shootout last year. Charania said a version of the event might be included this year. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, may face Curry's old colleague and current Dallas Mavericks standout, Klay Thompson.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talked about the league's desire to improve the format to raise the competitive nature of the event. Over the past seasons, fans have criticized the All-Star game and the players for the lack of competition.

Silver addressed the league's plans for improving the event during the Miami Heat's game against the Washington Wizards in Mexico on Nov. 2.

"We're looking at other formats," Silver said. "I think there's no doubt that the players were disappointed as well in last year's All-Star Game. We all want to do a better job providing competition and entertainment for our fans."

The discussions for the league's potential new format for the All-Star game haven't been finalized.

Also read: Do NBA All-Star players get rings? Details about special hardware explored

Former US president addressed the lack of competition at the NBA All-Star game

Former US president Barack Obama appeared on "The Young Man and the Three" on Oct. 23. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was the guest host, and Obama aired his frustration over the lack of competition in the NBA All-Star game.

"Y'all gotta have a little more pride in that All-Star Game," Obama said. "It's not as if you all don't play pickup during the summers. You know how to play in a way that, 'Alright, I'm not going to hurt anybody. I'm not going to take anybody out.' ... It insults the game."

Expand Tweet

Obama ended the conversation about the All-Star game by saying, "I ain’t watching that thing no more."

Also read: NBA All-Star Game past winners: List of winning teams for last 10 years explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.