$215,350,000 Warriors star Steph Curry cannot get enough as he finishes hosting 8th edition of his camp - "Appreciate the support from everyone"

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry continues to support the next generation of hoopers. Curry recently conducted the eighth edition of his annual “Curry Camp,” a hands-on basketball training camp for the nation's top high school basketball stars.

Following the conclusion of the camp, the Warriors star made sure to thank everyone who made the event possible.

“Another year, another unbelievable Curry Camp. Eight years in, and we just getting started. Appreciate the support from everyone who makes this possible,” Curry tweeted on Monday.

Despite currently being in the middle of a four-year, $215.35 million maximum contract extension with Golden State, Curry still went all out during his camp. The star point guard demonstrated his rigorous work ethic and leadership on the court during drills and scrimmages.

He also provided the batch of young hoopers with some priceless advice.

Steph Curry offers words of wisdom to his campers

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry offering advice to campers at his annual "Curry Camp"

One of the most crucial pieces of advice that Steph Curry doled out to his campers at Curry Camp had to do with communication. Curry stressed to the young high school stars that no matter what level of basketball they play at, they should always communicate and lead by example.

“The hardest thing to do is fight through fatigue, all the while maintaining a sense of competitiveness, and communication, that’s the biggest thing,” Curry said.

“I felt like I was the loudest one on this court down here and that’s a problem, alright? We need everybody to talk, especially if you’re trying to build a team or lead a team.

“Wherever you end up, people will follow if you talk, right? You put the work in, lead by example and find ways to bring people with you. But communication is the fabric of the team.”

Curry then reiterated to his campers to always make their presence felt if they hope to keep ascending to new heights in their basketball journeys, saying:

“We all have never played with each other before. So, how are we supposed to get better in this short amount of time unless we talk, alright? So, take that as a principle no matter where you end up. Make your presence felt on every single court you show up on.”

