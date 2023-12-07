"22 ain't talked about enough": Ja Morant hypes up Desmond Bane after near 50-point night

Desmond Bane has been the Memphis Grizzlies’ best player on most nights that superstar Ja Morant isn’t available. Whether it’s due to injuries or suspensions on Morant, Bane has been the Grizzlies’ model of reliability, consistency and accountability. “G12” is serving the 20th of a 25-game suspension when Memphis took on the Detroit Pistons on the road. Bane, yet again, rose to the occasion to prevent their opponents from snapping out of a brutal 17-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies needed everything they could get out of Bane and All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to hold off the desperate Pistons. Jackson had 24 points, four rebounds and four blocks. Bane’s 49-point eruption was the biggest key in Memphis’ hard-earned win.

After the game, Ja Morant had this to say about his often-overlooked teammate:

“22 ain’t talked about enough”

The closest Desmond Bane got to winning an NBA award was during the 2021-22 season. In his second year in the league, he increased his scoring from 9.2 points per game to an outstanding 18.2 PPG. He was one of the leading contenders to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Bane might have grabbed the hardware but was stumped in the end by no less than his teammate Ja Morant. There was even a viral clip where the trophy was sent to Memphis’ shooting guard, who respectfully declined to even hold it for long. He said that it was deservedly won by Morant.

In that said season, Morant also increased his average from 19.1 to 27.4 PPG and made it to his first All-Star team. The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the most exciting teams to watch because of the explosive guard’s highlight reels.

Without “G12” and with Marcus Smart injured, Desmond Bane is slowly but steadily getting the recognition he deserves.

The Memphis Grizzlies will have their starting backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane soon

The Memphis Grizzlies hold a 6-14 record. Ja Morant only has five more games left before he completes the 25-game suspension the NBA handed out. Commissioner Adam Silver gave him the punishment for his second gun-flexing incident on social media.

Morant could return on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. It will fittingly reunite the No. 2 pick of the 2019 draft and Zion Williamson, the first to be taken off the board by the Pelicans. If that happens, the Memphis Grizzlies will also have “G12” and Desmond Bane for the first time this season.

Per Statmuse, the Grizzlies hold a 94-60 record all-time when Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are both available. They are certainly better when the two are on the same floor together.