  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kobe Bryant
  • "24 years later… same rumor": Vanessa Bryant sips $23 viral US Open cocktail as she claps back at recycled pregnancy trolls with wit

"24 years later… same rumor": Vanessa Bryant sips $23 viral US Open cocktail as she claps back at recycled pregnancy trolls with wit

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 08, 2025 12:01 GMT
Vanessa Bryant sips $23 viral US Open cocktail as she claps back at recycled pregnancy rumors
Vanessa Bryant sips $23 viral US Open cocktail as she claps back at recycled pregnancy rumors (Credits: Getty)

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared a picture from her time at the US Open over the weekend as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to grab his sixth Grand Slam title.

Ad

Bryant shared a picture of herself at the event, sipping the US Open’s viral $23 drink, the Honey Deuce. On her picture, she wrote a message poking fun at the pregnancy rumors surrounding her by calling the condition “imaginary” and asking fans to keep her “posted.”

“Enjoying my Honey Deuce. Keep me posted on how this imaginary pregnancy rumor is coming along. 24 years later… same rumor,” Bryant wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Vanessa Bryant&rsquo;s Instagram story
Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

As pointed out by Vanessa Bryant on Instagram, this isn’t the first time rumors have circulated suggesting that she is pregnant. The mother of four has dealt with similar reports throughout her time in the spotlight and even more so since Kobe Bryant died in 2020.

Ad

Regardless, Bryant refuses to entertain the rumors, even ridiculing people on social media for such suggestions. Five years after her husband’s death, Bryant is not only not pregnant but has also not been in a relationship since.

Vanessa Bryant attends Mamba League Invitational in custom Kobe 3 Protros

Bryant was spotted at the two-day Mamba League Invitational, which took place on August 23 and August 24. The tournament featured some of the best talents at the high school level, serving as a showcase of the next generation of elite basketball players.

Ad

Bryant drew attention at the event for wearing a pair of custom Kobe 3 Protros, which were embedded with Swarovski crystals. LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka accompanied Bryant at the event and was also spotted donning a pair of Kobe 3 Protros, although his pair had no crystals on them.

Ad

In collaboration with Nike, Vanessa Bryant has helped release new pairs of her late husband’s signature sneakers. She has also honored her late daughter Gianna through this, releasing signature "Mambacita" sneakers inspired by her.

Bryant also regularly honors Kobe on Instagram with throwback photos. She recently shared a message for the late Lakers star on what would’ve been his 47th birthday on August 23.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications