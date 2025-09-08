"24 years later… same rumor": Vanessa Bryant sips $23 viral US Open cocktail as she claps back at recycled pregnancy trolls with wit

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared a picture from her time at the US Open over the weekend as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to grab his sixth Grand Slam title.Bryant shared a picture of herself at the event, sipping the US Open’s viral $23 drink, the Honey Deuce. On her picture, she wrote a message poking fun at the pregnancy rumors surrounding her by calling the condition “imaginary” and asking fans to keep her “posted.”“Enjoying my Honey Deuce. Keep me posted on how this imaginary pregnancy rumor is coming along. 24 years later… same rumor,” Bryant wrote on Instagram on Sunday.Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram storyAs pointed out by Vanessa Bryant on Instagram, this isn’t the first time rumors have circulated suggesting that she is pregnant. The mother of four has dealt with similar reports throughout her time in the spotlight and even more so since Kobe Bryant died in 2020.Regardless, Bryant refuses to entertain the rumors, even ridiculing people on social media for such suggestions. Five years after her husband’s death, Bryant is not only not pregnant but has also not been in a relationship since.Vanessa Bryant attends Mamba League Invitational in custom Kobe 3 ProtrosBryant was spotted at the two-day Mamba League Invitational, which took place on August 23 and August 24. The tournament featured some of the best talents at the high school level, serving as a showcase of the next generation of elite basketball players.Bryant drew attention at the event for wearing a pair of custom Kobe 3 Protros, which were embedded with Swarovski crystals. LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka accompanied Bryant at the event and was also spotted donning a pair of Kobe 3 Protros, although his pair had no crystals on them.In collaboration with Nike, Vanessa Bryant has helped release new pairs of her late husband’s signature sneakers. She has also honored her late daughter Gianna through this, releasing signature &quot;Mambacita&quot; sneakers inspired by her.Bryant also regularly honors Kobe on Instagram with throwback photos. She recently shared a message for the late Lakers star on what would’ve been his 47th birthday on August 23.