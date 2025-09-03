Vanessa Bryant seemingly slams pregnancy rumor with cryptic message

There have been a lot of rumors about Vanessa Bryant being pregnant, but it seems she has had enough of the speculations online. The late Kobe Bryant's wife shared a message on social media, which looked like a shot at people spreading nasty rumors and people believing in them.In a post on her Instagram stories, Vanessa shared a quote about people who release rumors to the public and those who are gullible enough to see it as true. The 43-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist has been linked to a potential pregnancy, stemming from images generated by artificial intelligence. &quot;Weak people spread rumors. Stupid people believe them,&quot; the post read. Vanessa Bryant shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @vanessabryant on IG)Rumors about Vanessa Bryant's pregnancy began to swirl back in May, but multiple outlets debunked it. She seemingly responded to it by sharing a meme featuring Rihanna, dispelling rumors and not giving any care about it because she's too busy with life.The speculation spread again last month when AI-generated images of Vanessa being pregnant went viral. It looked like her, but it was clearly made by AI. To make matters worse, her &quot;new boyfriend&quot; in the image appeared to be Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.Many people on the internet were gullible enough to believe it as the images spread like wildfire on social media. Nevertheless, if those same people did their proper research, they would have found out that Vanessa was at a recent LA Dodgers game for Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBianka threw out the first pitch, while Capri uttered the line, &quot;It's time for Dodgers baseball,&quot; to start the game. Vanessa, along with her eldest daughter, Natalia, was there, and she never appeared pregnant. She also participated in a charity event and posted images on her Instagram account. Vanessa Bryant spends time with her daughters at DisneylandWhen she's not busy managing the Bryant family's business and estate, Vanessa Bryant spends time with her daughters. Vanessa recently shared on Instagram that they went to Disneyland with Bianka and Capri in tow. The two young daughters of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant looked happy spending time at the &quot;Happiest Place on Earth.&quot; Vanessa even had a custom Mickey Mouse hat, complete with ears and Kobe's iconic logo. The Bryants' oldest daughter, Natalia, has a film degree from USC and is currently pursuing modeling, but she's also open to directing.