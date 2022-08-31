“25 years at a high level… That’d be a strong argument” - NBA analyst believes LeBron James could swing the GOAT debate if he plays another 5 years, says Michael Jordan had a higher peak

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, despite his age, is still playing at an elite level. Last season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4%. Not bad for someone who will be turning 38 years old and playing his 20th season this winter.

Although he can become the NBA's all-time scorer this season, James could extend his career for more seasons. If he does, where will that put him in the GOAT debate? Analyst Rob Parker said James' sustained excellence combined with unprecedented longevity could "shift" the debate between LBJ and Michael Jordan.

"His peak was obviously higher than LeBron, but if LeBron can play – I don't know what it would be – my gosh, 26 years, or what?" Parker said on 'The Odd Couple' podcast. "He's entering his 20(th season). So, 25 years at a high level and have at least as many championships, if not more, that's when the case really could shift his way.

"Now, I don't think it'll happen. ... I don't think he's gonna win another championship. But if that were to happen, I think that'd be a strong argument."

LeBron James looks to make impact with LA Lakers in 2022-23

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James

It was a disappointing 2021-22 season for LeBron James and the LA Lakers, who went 33-49, just 11th in the Western Conference. With time to regroup, the Lakers will try to find their way back into playoff contention.

Although James is preparing for his 20th season, he can still be a dominant and elite player when healthy. Injuries have started to pile up over recent years, and that factor might be the only thing holding James back from extending his career. He's missed 84 of 307 games in the past four regular seasons as a Laker. He had only missed 77 regular season games in his first 15 seasons.

This fall, James and Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat can become the ninth and 10th players to reach at least 20 NBA seasons.

Vince Carter holds the record with 22 seasons. Only four other players have made 21 seasons: Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish. Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jamal Crawford played 20 seasons.

The Lakers have pieces like Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis and seem to be giving that experiment another go to start the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein