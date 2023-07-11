LA Clippers veteran guard Russell Westbrook is known to be one of the most intense players in the NBA throughout the regular season and playoffs. However, according to Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Westbrook’s intensity even translates to the preseason.

During a recent appearance on Clippers star wing Paul George’s podcast, 'Podcast P with Paul George', Haliburton was asked about his first memory of facing Westbrook.

He then recounted a time from his sophomore season when Westbrook went all out against his former Sacramento Kings teammate, De’Aaron Fox, during the preseason:

“When I think about Russ, like my earliest stories about Russ, my second year, we played the Lakers in the preseason,” Haliburton said.

“In (Sacramento) when you play the Lakers or you play the Warriors, the fans are mainly Lakers and Warriors fans. This was a preseason game, and they were rocking, and Russ had just got there. So, it’s like one of their first preseason games.

“I was starting, you know, I didn’t start my whole rookie year. So, I was like, ‘Okay, let’s see what this bump is about?’ The first play Russ came down and hit Fox, and mind you, Fox is dumb strong too. … hit him, boom, laid it up, and Fox moved back a little bit, and he rocked the baby celebration.

“And the crowd, it was like we were at Rucker (Park). I was like, ‘This is the first play of the preseason. What do you mean, is this what this is about?’ He’s rocking the baby, talking to the crowd, everybody standing up going crazy. I’m like, ‘Nah, this is crazy, I don’t know what’s going on.’”

Haliburton’s story about Westbrook starts at the 3:00 mark below:

Paul George on Russell Westbrook re-signing with the LA Clippers

LA Clippers teammates Russell Westbrook and Paul George

Earlier in his podcast, Paul George spoke about his reaction to Russell Westbrook taking a pay cut to re-sign with the LA Clippers. Westbrook re-signed in LA on a two-year, $7.9 million contract despite being expected to receive bigger offers elsewhere. According to George, the deal is a massive steal for the Clippers:

“I mean s**t, shoutout Russ, dog, George said.

“That’s a steal. Like, you get Russ at the minimum. That is a steal.”

George then spoke about how Westbrook is no longer motivated by money. He added that he is thrilled to have Westbrook back due to the strong impact he made on the Clippers this past season:

“Russ is doing so well off the court that he’s not moved by money,” George said.

“But it’s dope, man. I’m happy to have Russ back. He means so much to the team, just that small stint that he had with us bro, he just changed the whole culture in that short of a time.”

Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 48.9% shooting over 21 games for the Clippers.

