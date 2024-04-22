"2nd seed with an injured roster": Josh Hart flames voters after Tom Thibodeau isn't named Coach of the Year finalist

The NBA announced its 2024 Coach of the Year finalists on Sunday. Among the notable snubs was New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. Following the 66-year-old's omission, Knicks wing Josh Hart called out awards voters.

In his fourth season coaching New York, Thibodeau led the franchise to the Eastern Conference's second seed and its best record (50-32) since the 2012-13 season (54-28). He did so despite his team sustaining injuries to several key players, including star forward Julius Randle.

The three-time All-Star was limited to only 46 outings before undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) only appeared in 31 contests. Additionally, starting forward OG Anunoby (elbow) only played in 23 games after being acquired from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thus, many expected Thibodeau to be named one of this year's three COTY finalists. However, awards voters instead chose OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic coaches Mark Daigneault, Chris Finch and Jamahl Mosley.

Expand Tweet

Hart seemingly wasn't a fan of the voting results. On Sunday, he took to X/Twitter to highlight some of his coach's accolades before mentioning his snub in an open-ended tweet.

"50 wins, second seed with an injured roster for half the season and not a Coach Of The Year candidate ...," Hart tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Josh Hart pulls off Kevin Hart's comic timing while reacting to Jalen Brunson's 8 of 26 shooting night

Why was Tom Thibodeau snubbed in Coach of the Year voting?

As for why Tom Thibodeau didn't receive a COTY finalist spot, it likely had to do with the other candidates having similarly compelling cases.

Mark Daigneault led a young OKC team to the Western Conference's No. 1 seed (57-25), a 17-win increase from last season (40-42). The Thunder's playoff berth marks their first since 2020.

Meanwhile, Chris Finch led Minnesota to the NBA's No. 1 defense (108.4 defensive rating) and the West's third seed (56-26). The Timberwolves' 56 wins marks a 14-win increase from last season (42-40) and their highest win total since the 2003-04 season (58-24).

As for Jamahl Mosley, he led an upstart Orlando squad to the East's fifth seed (47-35), a 13-win increase from last season (34-48). The Magic's playoff appearance also marks their first since 2020.

So, most would probably agree that awards voters faced a tough task narrowing the candidates down to three.

Fortunately for Thibodeau, he has already won COTY twice (2011 and 2021). Meanwhile, this year's three finalists have all yet to win the award.

Following his snub, he and New York will look to continue their improbable success in the playoffs. After Saturday's 111-104 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers, they lead Philly 1-0 in their first-round series.

Also Read: "LeBron is dragging his stuff across his face": Jalen Brunson hilariously recounts Lakers star's poster on Josh Hart

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback