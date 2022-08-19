“I was like should I call the cops?” - 2x NBA champion says Shaquille O'Neal picked his son up from school without informing him, says he didn’t know Shaq at that point

Along with being one of the NBA's most dominant forces, Shaquille O'Neal is also known for his big personality. His size might get him noticed at first, but the Hall of Fame center's personality can light up any room.

Since his playing days have ended, O'Neal is best known for his work on TNT's "Inside the NBA." Alongside Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson, they put together some of the most exciting coverage of the NBA.

After being on TV together for years now, it's clear O'Neal and the others share a close bond. However, that was not always the case. One of his TV counterparts recently brought up a troubling story from before their TNT days.

The LA Lakers legend recently decided to have Smith on as a guest on his "The Big" podcast. It was there that "The Jet" revealed an old story of when O'Neal took his son out without permission. At the time, their children had been classmates in elementary school.

"Come in you know we pick up the kids I didn't know Shaq, I just played against him I didn't really know him. I come to school picking up my son and I'm like where's my son they're like think about this is 2000 before like the whole kidnapping stuff they go he went with Shaq."

"I finally get his number I'm like Shaq you got my son he's like yeah he wanted to come with me I took him to get a haircut. He takes my son he gives him a haircut like who does this it's like he bring my son back I was literally I was like should I call the cops?"

Shaquille O'Neal and his generous nature almost proved to be costly

Once Shaquille O'Neal truly made it in the NBA, he has always tried to use his platform to help others. He is constantly giving to charitable organizations, and instances like this show his caring nature.

Given that they weren't close at the time, Smith had every right to be frustrated with the former MVP. Even though it was done in good faith, Shaq could have done better by making sure Smith knew his child was in good care. Had he felt the need to alert the authorities, what started as a good deed could have gone south quickly.

Seeing how close they are now, the two can properly laugh about the whole ordeal in hindsight.

