“He’s on the exercise bike, which is not unusual unless you’re butt naked” - Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith pinpoints the moment he knew Shaquille O’Neal was truly his brother

When people bring up the names Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, it is often to talk about the prolofic group of TNT's "Inside the NBA." Along with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, they have built a staple when it comes to covering professional basketball.

Over the years, the group has built a tight bond. But that wasn't always the case. At first, Barkley, O'Neal, and Smith were just a couple of former players getting ready to test their skills on national television.

Recently, Smith was a guest on O'Neal's "The Big" podcast. It was there he opened up on one of the tiny moments that led to them becoming tight-knit friends. During the episode, the former Houston Rockets guard recolected on when he felt him and Shaq had become true friends.

"Shaq is great at working out after the show he and I are probably the only two that really kind of take it seriously. So he's like Kenny come here for a second could you just grab this for me I'm in there working out and I'm like okay no problem I come into the room and he's on the exercise bike which is not unusual unless you're butt naked except for your underwear...

"He's just got underwear and I'm like oh he really so comfortable around me he's like yo can you grab that water for me man appreciate it I mean and didn't even flinch. I was like he is truly my brother he does not care about anything."

Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal are a testament to the NBA brotherhood

When former players talk about the game, they often bring up how entering the NBA is like joining a fraternity. Few guys gets to truly fulfill this dream, and because of that, there is a bond that's shared for life.

Moments like what Kenny Smith talked about with Shaq are a testament to this. Arguably the main reason why he probably felt so comfortable around Shaq from the start is because they are part of the NBA brotherhood.

What started out as a funny memory has morphed into a tight bond. Along with being former players, Smith and Shaq have become icons in their lives after basketball due to their work for TNT.

Even after their playing days, the friendship built from being in the NBA never faded. The two have now put all their energy into helping shape the next generation of stars.

