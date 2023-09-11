$3.5 billion worth business mogul Michael Jordan once pleaded with his mother for cash after being reduced to his last $20

Michael Jordan has carried over his success as a superstar athlete to his business endeavors. His monumental success as a basketball superstar and a business mogul has allowed him to become one of the richest men on the planet, with a reported net worth of $3.5 billion.

However, there was a time in Jordan's life when he had to ask for money from his mother, Deloris Jordan, to get by. One specific moment that stands out was when he was still at the University of North Carolina and he needed some extra funds and some stamps.

The incident was documented during "The Last Dance" docu-series as Michael Jordan's mom read a letter that he sent her asking for some cash and some stamps

"Dear mom, How has life been treating you? Fine, I hope." Michael says in his letter to his mom, "I am doing just fine. I am sending you my account number so that you can deposit some money in my account. I have only $20 in there. Tell everyone I said hello and smile"

His letter continues:

"God and I love you. Love Michael. P.S. Sorry about the phone bill. Please send some stamps"

When it was brought up during the docu-series, it drew some laughter from Michael Jordan and Deloris. She even commented on how that is typical for a college student.

Nowadays, MJ does not need to ask anyone for money, having built a massive business empire. His net worth of $3.5 billion was reported by Bloomberg after he sold his majority stake with the Charlotte Hornets.

What are Michael Jordan's other businesses?

Of course, the Chicago Bulls legend did not amass this fortune by selling his stakes with the Hornets. He has several other successful businesses that have contributed to his staggering net worth.

He has remained involved in the world of sports. He serves as an investor and as an advisor for the sports betting company, DraftKings. Additionally, he is also the co-owner of the 23XI NASCAR team.

Jordan is also in the food and beverage business. He owns the restaurant "Michael Jordan's Steak House" which is open in several locations in the United States. He also co-owns the luxury tequila brand Cincoro Tequila which can sometimes cost over a thousand dollars, depending on which bottle is being purchased.

Of course, there is also the Air Jordan line of shoes and sports apparel, which is perhaps the most popular sneaker brand of all time.

The Chicago Bulls legend has undoubtedly continued his winning ways long after he retired as a professional athlete.

