$3.5 Billion worth Michael Jordan becomes 1st athlete to crash Forbes list of richest Americans: All you need to know

Michael Jordan, considered the best basketball player in history, played for 15 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards earning millions of dollars. But his off-the-court earnings were even more humongous as Jordan made an estimated $2.4 billion with brand endorsements from McDonald’s, Gatorade, Nike and others.

Jordan earned his biggest paycheck yet in August when he sold his stake in the Charlotte Hornets for an astonishing $3 billion. The GOAT has now landed on the Forbes 400, the first time a professional athlete has ranked among America’s richest individuals.

Michael Jordan deals and endorsements through the years

Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA, making $94 million. While this is way lower than the salaries current NBA players command, Jordan was still one of the highest-earning players in his time.

In 1984 Jordan signed with Nike. The company was not the behemoth it is today. Jordan signed a $500,000 five-year contract with an advance of $250,000. His most important negotiation with Nike was getting his brand, Air Jordan, which has become one of the most popular sports brands today.

Gatorade gave Michael Jordan a deal that paid him approximately $13.5 million over 10 years. Jordan has appeared in over 20 commercials for the company, including the popular “Be Like Mike" ads.

Chevrolet gave Jordan an endorsement deal of $200,000, one of his earliest deals. McDonald's is another company which partnered with Jordan. The company created the McJordan burger, the first time in history a McDonald's meal was named after a person.

Wheaties also collaborated with the Hall of Famer. The company claims no professional athlete has appeared on more cereal boxes than Jordan.

The underwear company Hanes has a long relationship with MJ. A celebration of their partnership last year saw the company release trading cards in underwear packages.

In 2015 Upper Deck extended its contract with Jordan. It is the sole producer of Jordan collectables, trading cards and other memorabilia.

Michael Jordan continues to be an iconic figure in the world of sports. His latest entrant into the Forbes 400 list is a confirmation of his elevated status in the financial world as well.