$3.5 Billion worth Michael Jordan would still have pay over $55 million if he ever divorces from Yvette Prietto

Michael Jordan has amassed quite an impressive fortune even outside of his professional career as a basketball player. However, he may have to part with a sizeable amount if he is to divorce his wife, Yvette Prietto.

Michael Jordan is currently worth close to $3.5 billion. A major chunk of his wealth can be attributed to the immense success of the Jordan brand and his deal with Nike. Additionally, the recent sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets also accounts for a massive rise in his overall value.

But recently, a new subject of discourse has been regarding his net worth and the amount of money he'd have to part with in case he ends up divorcing his wife.

Jordan went through a rather harrowing divorce with his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, back in 2006. The two had been married from 1989 to 2006. After the proceedings, it was reported that Vanoy walked away with almost $168 million in divorce settlements.

Needless to say, this is an immense sum of money and was even noted as one of the most expensive separations of the time.

Jordan did end up remarrying Prietto in 2013. However, this time around, it has been reported that MJ had his new wife sign a prenup, which essentially protects a large part of the sum Jordan has acquired.

The details of the prenup were recently revealed. They are as follows:

"In a recent report, it was revealed that Michael Jordan’s current wife, Yvette Prietto, would inherit $1 million for each year of marriage should the two decide to split, and if married over 10 years, that fee will increase to $5 million annually."

By doing some quick math, we can calculate that should the couple decide to split up today, Prietto would walk away with approximately $55 million in hand.

After over 10 years of marriage, the two have certainly made great strides together as a couple. The duo also shares two children.

Michael Jordan's first marriage

Michael Jordan's first marriage with Juanita Vanoy happened a few years before he and the Chicago Bulls became a dynasty. However, over time, Jordan and Vanoy faced immense internal conflict.

Jordan's gambling issues had become a bit of a problem for Vanoy. MJ himself had mentioned that he had to pay off his gambling losses to his wife to make up for it.

While this became grounds for divorce in 2002, they reconciled. By 2006, they had come across irreconcilable reasons that led to the divorce.

