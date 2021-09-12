3 Areas where New Orleans Pelicans improved in the 2021 NBA offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans were believed to be a young team with immensely talented players that could surprise the league's best and make a name for themselves. Sadly, the core of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball came nowhere close to that wishful supposition in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Last season, the New Orleans Pelicans finished 11th (31-41) in the NBA Western Conference, tied with the lowly Sacramento Kings, and trailing underwhelming squads like the Spurs and Warriors in the standings.

While a roster filled with such talent is yet to meet expectations, the front office has decided to make some offseason moves to accelerate the process. Although still not as impressive as some other franchises, the New Orleans Pelicans have made some tactical changes to their center and guard positions.

Let's take a look at three areas where the team has made noticeable improvements through the summer.

#1 The perimeter shooting numbers for the New Orleans Pelicans will see a dramatic increase

Trey Murphy III was the 17th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

It makes sense to note that the New Orleans Pelicans were 25th in 3-point attempts and 27th in 3-pointers made per game last season. Their latest first-round pick in Trey Murphy III just finished a highly efficient 50–40–90 season at Virginia.

He also had some highlight summer league games for the Pels and Coach Willie Green has some positive things to say about the youngster:

“We know he has the ability to shoot the ball at a high, high clip. Any time he’s open, with any space, we want him letting that thing fly without thinking.”

Moreover, with Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe and JJ Redick out of the lineup, there are over 15 attempts per game up for grabs.

With a dominant post player like Zion Williamson, it is expected that Devonte’ Graham and Trey Murphy III will improve the team's three-point shooting numbers.

