3 guards on Knicks' radar as New York franchise looks to facilitate Jalen Brunson before NBA Trade Deadline

After the Pascal Siakam trade, the New York Knicks are looking to make another trade to strengthen their current group. While they already traded for OG Anunoby, there are still pieces that the team has to address moving forward. Right now, the front office is reportedly looking to make additions to the backcourt department.

New York is having a decent year this season as they're seventh in the standings in the Eastern Conference. The team has struggled at times, but their star power has helped them in most games. Even with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle at the helm, the team can still add another star to the roster.

What are the Knicks' issues this season?

After trading away Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks have not been able to compete against teams when it comes to bench scoring. Quickley was their main option when the starters were sitting on the bench. His 15 ppg average has helped the team in other ways possible this season.

Having a player off the bench will significantly help them with their campaign this season. Lucky for them, three guards on the market could just make their lives easier.:

3 guards the Knicks have on their radar ahead of Trade Deadline

#3. Dejounte Murray

Memphis Grizzlies v Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks look to be done with Dejounte Murray. There have been a few teams that have shown interest in trading for Murray. The Knicks should join them as the 6-foot-5 guard is a capable scorer who can provide tons of points for the team.

The one-time All-Star is averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hawks. Murray is a star in the league and getting him might require the front office to trade a few of their assets.

#2. Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon's level-headedness will be key for New York

New York needs a steady scorer coming off the bench. Lucky for them, Malcolm Brogdon is a capable scorer and has no problems in coming off the bench. Brogdon is playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and he would likely want to play for a contending team.

Unlike Murray, Brogdon might not command a significant amount of assets. The only downside in trading for him is his common injury woes that have sidelined him for quite some time.

#1. Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier is in his fifth season with the Hornets

Out of all the options for them, Terry Rozier could be the player who fits the most. Rozier has spent a sizeable amount of time with the Charlotte Hornets and it's time for him to move on.

Joining New York could be a great move for Rozier's career as he would be free to score coming off the bench for the team. He's averaging a career-high 24 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

