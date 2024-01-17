Can NBA force James Dolan to sell New York Knicks? Understanding complications around MSG ownership group

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has allegedly been accused of sexual assault, together with convicted sex offender, Harvey Weinstein, as per TMZ reports on Tuesday. While the sensitivity of the situation has concerned everyone, some die-hard NBA fans are also worried about the future of the Knicks and Dolan. A common question doing the rounds is if the will force Dolan to sell the team?

Instances from the past serve as examples where the NBA has forced owners to sell their stakes in the franchises or taken other disciplinary actions. The latest case of such an instance was when former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended and fined $10 million after an investigation into workplace misconduct.

Although the league didn't outright force Sarver to sell the team in September 2022, the punishments given served as a reminder that the NBA will deal with any misconduct allegation with serious repurcussions.

Another case that involved the league indirectly forcing an owner to see the team involved Donald Sterling. Before Steve Ballmer, Sterling owned the LA Clippers. The NBA issued a lifetime ban on Sterling after private recordings of him making racist comments were made public. Sterling was also fined $2.5 million and the sale of the team was finalized in August 2014.

Coming back to Dolan, the NBA will have to wait to met out any action until he is proven guilty in a court of law. Should Dolan be adjudged guilty, the NBA might take disciplinary actions against him which can see him being forced to sell the team.

Reports - What happened to James Dolan?

Together with Weinstein, James Dolan is being accused by Kellye Croft of sexual assault. According to sources, Croft was hired as the traveling massage therapist for the band Eagles in 2013. However, alleged trouble with the touring staff caused her to meet with Dolan and his band, the "JD & The Straight Shot."

Croft claimed that she eventually opened up to Dolan about her struggles. Soon after, the Knicks owner allegedly began to push for a sexual relationship. According to the plaintiff, she felt pressured to engage in sexual activities with him while the band was touring.

Later on, Croft claimed that Irving Azoff's company, who managed the Eagles' tour at the time, flew her to California. The purpose of it was for more massage work for her to do, as per the request of the Knicks owner.

According to reports, Dolan wanted her while they were touring for sexual purposes. Croft also claimed to have a run-in with Weinstein, who sexually assaulted her at a hotel.

Croft is alleging that she was sexually trafficked. She mentioned the details about her being flown to Los Angeles by Dolan to continue their sexual relationship.

