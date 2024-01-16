Is James Dolan selling New York Knicks? $6.5 billion worth franchise owners' status explored

The New York Knicks are one of the NBA's most storied franchises. But given the controversies surrounding owner James Dolan, who has owned the franchise since 1999, many have wondered if there will ever come a time that he'll sell the team. Dolan and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein have been accused in a lawsuit of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to reports Tuesday.

Before the season started, Dolan shared an interesting take on being the owner of the Knicks. According to him, he doesn't enjoy being the owner of any sports team, although he also owns the New York Rangers and previously owned the New York Liberty. The owner isn't planning on selling the Knicks anytime soon.

However, many fans aren't fond of Dolan and have protested to have him sell the team on numerous occasions. But the owner has ignored the criticism and has kept on making plans for the future.

With Dolan, the Knicks have become one of the most valued franchises in the NBA. The New York team has grown to have a net worth of $6.6 billion under him.

What did James Dolan say about being a team owner?

Fans would feel thrilled if ever James Dolan decides to sell the team. Given that the team hasn't had much success over the years while he's the owner, many fans would be excited if he sold the franchise. On multiple occasions, Dolan has said that he has no plans of selling the team.

However, he isn't the biggest fan of owning both the Knicks and the Rangers franchises. Dolan was interviewed by the New York Times in September about his recent business move, which was about the Sphere, a music and entertainment venue in Las Vegas, Nevada. Interestingly, he talked about why he doesn't want to buy another sports franchise.

"I don't really like owning teams," Dolan said.

However, he clarified that he has no plans of selling the team in the near future:

"I have no plans whatsoever to sell at this point. I'm not retiring any time soon. It's a family-controlled asset, so someone in the family will own it."

Last year, it was also reported that Dolan would be open to selling a minority stake in the team. MSG Sports president and COO David Hopkinson confirmed it in February and said that they aren't interested in selling the franchise, but it's still possible to see the Knicks sell a minority stake.

