Why is James Dolan resigning from NBA board committee? Exploring reason behind Knicks owner surprising move

The New York Knicks owner, James Dolan, has resigned from the position of the board of governors’ influential advisory/finance and media committees. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Dolan expressed his dissatisfaction, citing the negligence of his opinion.

The Knicks owner informed league commissioner Adam Silver and the other 29 league owners of his intentions. According to the memo covered by ESPN, Dolan wrote in July,

"Given all that has occurred lately, I have come to the conclusion that the NBA neither needs nor wants my opinion."

However, Dolan didn’t withdraw the voting power of the Knicks from the league’s decision-making. Reportedly, Dolan has decided to turn to Jamaal Lesane, the Knicks general counsel, to represent the team in the Board of Governors’ meetings.

"My hope is that the Knicks will be treated equally and fairly as all other NBA teams," Dolan said in the memo. "... As you know, I am very busy with all my duties at MSG family of companies. I need to apply my time where I can be most productive."

The relationship between the Knicks’ owner and the league hasn’t been very amicable, as he has been very critical of the NBA’s recent moves. He voted against Michael Jordan selling the Charlotte Hornets to Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin; he also voted against WNBA expansion to San Francisco. Both decisions were passed unanimously.

Dolan has been unhappy with the league’s revenue system, where the bigger teams like the Knicks are required to share their revenues with the smaller teams.

James Dolan and the Knicks file lawsuit against the Toronto Raptors

In a very unlikely scenario, James Dolan and the New York Knicks filed a lawsuit against the Toronto Raptors, alleging theft of confidential files. The team is seeking well over $10 million from the Raptors in return for the damages.

The team has also asked the court not to include Adam Silver in the hearing due to his close relationship with the Raptors’ governor, Larry Tanenbaum.

Pointing to Tanenbaum’s position as the chairman of the BOGs and his close relationship with Adam Silver, the organization argued that Silver’s presence would create a conflict of interest.

"Tanenbaum serves as Silver's boss and exercises control over and heavily influences Silver's continued employment and salary...If Silver were to preside over the instant dispute, he would be arbitrating a case for his boss and ally," the Knicks said

The lawsuit by the Knicks is mostly related to the common practice that allows the coaches and the developmental staff to carry notes in their future jobs.