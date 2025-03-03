3 players ejected as huge fight breaks out in emotionally charged game between OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs

Emotions boiled over during Sunday's showdown between the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, resulting in the ejections of three players.

Late in the third quarter, Spurs forward Julian Champagnie threw an entry pass to teammate Stephon Castle from the 3-point line. While doing so, he seemingly elbowed Thunder forward Kenrich Williams in the face inadvertently.

Upon receiving the feed from Champagnie, Castle found a cutting Jeremy Sochan for a two-handed slam dunk to cut OKC's lead to 100-96. Simultaneously, a multiplayer scuffle broke out near midcourt after Williams appeared to take exception to Champagnie's incidental contact.

The sides pushed and grabbed each other, and had to be split up by coaches and officials. Afterward, Champagnie and Williams were assessed technical fouls and ejected, along with Thunder wing Luguentz Dort. Meanwhile, Sochan was issued a technical foul for inserting himself into the skirmish after his dunk.

Champagnie finished with eight points and two assists, shooting 75.0%, while Williams went scoreless with three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Meanwhile, Dort tallied nine points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one 3-pointer, shooting 44.4%.

Thunder continue dominance after fracas with Spurs

While OKC lost multiple players to Sunday's scuffle, it didn't slow down the Western Conference powerhouse. It secured a 146-132 road victory to improve to a conference-best 49-11 record.

The Thunder received a combined 72 points from star forward Jalen Williams and superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams scored 17 of his career-high 41 points in the fourth quarter as his squad outscored the Spurs 38-32 to cruise to its third straight win.

Meanwhile, despite Stephon Castle's 32-point effort, San Antonio (25-34) continued its drop-off in star big man Victor Wembanyama's absence. The team has lost five of its last six games without Wembanyama, who is out for the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The shorthanded Spurs sit 13th in the West, making them more or less an afterthought with 23 games remaining.

