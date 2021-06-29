3 reasons why Golden State Warriors should target Pascal Siakam in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Golden State Warriors did not have a very successful 2020-21 season despite Stephen Curry producing his best-ever individual season. As a result, they have been linked with a potential move for the Toronto Raptors’ versatile forward Pascal Siakam. The Raptors look set to enter a rebuild and will in all probability enter the 2021-22 NBA season without star man Kyle Lowry.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors were knocked out of the Play-in tournament by the LA Lakers after spending the entire season without their second-best player Klay Thompson. Their coach, Steve Kerr, has already suggested they will be looking to sign multiple veterans in the coming offseason.

There is a widespread expectation that the Warriors will use the No. 7 pick and James Wiseman to immediately upgrade the roster, @johnhollinger writes.



One name to watch: Pascal Siakam.



More: https://t.co/nn68CLMvCi pic.twitter.com/FPjeLkGKin — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 28, 2021

3 reasons the Golden State Warriors should target Pascal Siakam in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Golden State Warriors might not be short of options to go for in the coming offseason. However, a potential two-way superstar to slot in alongside the likes of Thompson and Curry will allow the Warriors to manage injuries. Additionally, it will also provide them with a decent scoring threat who can come good in case of injuries. Here, we look at three reasons why the Golden State Warriors should go in for Pascal Siakam in the 2021 NBA off-season:

#1 The Golden State Warriors need an interior scoring threat

First and foremost, Pascal Siakam provides a consistent interior scoring threat. His defensive and rebounding skills are sure to come in handy for a team that was outsized by the LA Lakers in the 2021 Play-in tournament. Siakam has a great wingspan and defensive I.Q. and should slot in seamlessly alongside the likes of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors in action

Additionally, Siakam is a potential superstar who will be the fourth All-Star caliber player on the Golden State Warriors’ roster. This would effectively make them a title contender again.

Siakam produced 21.4 points and 7.3 rebounds throughout the 2020-21 season. Although there are some doubts about his shooting efficiency, the Golden State Warriors already have two consistent scorers in Curry and Thompson. They might as well go into the market for Pascal Siakam, considering he is cheaper than the other superstars on the market, including Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal and Kyle Lowry.

#2 Pascal Siakam adds versatility and can step up offensively in time of injuries

Losing Klay Thompson to a long-term injury effectively ended the Warriors’ championship ambitions even before the season began. Pascal Siakam will not only be a consistent shooting threat in the event of such injuries, but is also versatile enough to play both the Forward positions as well as sometimes stepping up at the Center position.

Lets see what you think, Raptors fans.



TOR: James Wiseman, No. 7, Andrew Wiggins



GSW: Pascal Siakam, Aron Baynes



Do you do this deal? — Raptors Rapture (@raptorsrapture) June 28, 2021

A potential Siakam trade would involve at least one of Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, which would leave the Golden State Warriors short of a center as well. In such a scenario, they can potentially rotate the likes of Green, Siakam and Kevon Looney and will still have a good enough roster whilst preserving a “big 4.” Regardless, while Siakam is still a work in progress and needs improvement in shooting, the Golden State Warriors might benefit from going for him in the offseason.

#3 Toronto Raptors are rebuilding

The Toronto Raptors are in the middle of a rebuild and are also in need of a starting center. In such a scenario, the Golden State Warriors have leverage in the form of James Wiseman as well as the 7th and 14th overall picks in the draft. Pascal Siakam is 27 years old while 19-year old Wiseman has the potential to develop into one of the best centers in the league.

📅 On this day in 2016, the @sixers selected Ben Simmons with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.



Five players from this draft have earned at least one All-Star Game selection:



3 - Simmons

2 - Domantas Sabonis

1 - Jaylen Brown

1 - Brandon Ingram

1 - Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/FBsQR7cypg — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) June 23, 2021

Hence, the move makes sense for both parties. Both Curry and Draymond Green are in their thirties and Wiseman does not fit into their timelines. However, Pascal Siakam could potentially turn the Warriors into title contenders by adding depth, size, versatility and scoring to the roster. He is also an adept defender capable of guarding multiple positions.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra