With the NBA Trade deadline 2024 slowly approaching, many teams have started to expand their options in improving their roster. Although the main target of the deadline is to acquire players via trade, there's also a chance for organizations to pursue players in different ways.

The buyout market has featured a significant amount of steals over the years. Players usually don't opt for this option as it would result in them earning less money, but it helps put them in an ideal situation. This season is no different as there have been some names that have been tossed around the rumor mill recently.

Catching up on the recent trades that happened before the NBA Trade Deadline 2024

Some teams have seized the opportunity and made deals before the NBA Trade Deadline 2024. Here are some of the deals you must have missed recently.

The New York Knicks decided to part ways with RJ Barrett and dealt him to the Toronto Raptors. In exchange, the Knicks received OG Anunoby, who helped improve the team's defense. For the Raptors, that wasn't the only deal they made recently. The front office decided to trade Pascal Siakam for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and a couple of future picks.

The most recent deal that happened involved the Miami Heat. They moved on from veteran guard Kyle Lowry and received Terry Rozier. Lowry played for three seasons with the Heat and was with the team during their finals run last year.

With that said, here are three players teams can pursue at the buyout market ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2024.

#3 Bismack Biyombo

Veteran big man Bismack Biyombo has done a stellar job as the starting center for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies hoped to have an impactful season, but the amount of injuries has held them back. For this reason, Biyombo could be bought out by the team this season.

The two-way big man has already gained interest from the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors need size and rim protection, which Biyombo can provide.

"Biyombo is an excellent rim protector and could likely be signed for the veteran’s minimum, so there would be no risk for Golden State," Sports Illustrated's Ben Stinar wrote.

Golden State is eager to have a meaningful season and going after the veteran center should be a no-brainer.

#2 PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker has never been the same player since getting traded to the LA Clippers. While he was with the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran forward had a defined role. But he has not seen consistent action after getting traded to the California team and there's a chance his contract will be bought out by the team.

He's already gained interest from the Phoenix Suns. The Suns need to strengthen the depth of their roster and are reportedly shopping for a versatile forward. Tucker will also get a chance to compete for another title, after helping the Milwaukee Bucks reach the finals in 2021.

#1 Kyle Lowry

Lowry may be on the older side of the league, at 37 years old, but his skills are still valued by most teams. The six-time All-Star was recently traded to the Charlotte Hornets and there's a chance that he gets to be bought out by the team.

There have been reports that Lowry has attracted multiple teams. The LA Lakers, Sixers and Suns have all shown curiosity in featuring the guard in their team.

"According to team and league sources, Kyle Lowry, who could be available if he’s bought out by Charlotte after being traded there from Miami this week, is one name to watch for the Lakers," Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported.

Lowry's experience in the postseason will prove to be valuable to whichever team gets to pursue him.

