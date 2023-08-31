Shaquille O'Neal, a renowned NBA legend, has established himself as a playful and mischievous personality. This was evident when he appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" four years ago and began by admitting to petty theft.

Shaquille O'Neal has always been a largely-than-life personality. Be it with regards to his spending habits or his love for charity, Shaq has always been one to bring joy to those around him.

While O'Neal became a household name for his dominant displays on the basketball court, "Diesel" has also been an equally comic figure. Given his work as a broadcaster on TNT's "Inside the NBA", audiences have become fairly accustomed to his antics. This side of Shaq was put on full display four years ago when he made an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show".

After an introduction that garnered applause from the audience, Shaq took his seat next to Dan Patrick. However, before things could get started, O'Neal asked about Patrick's "IT guy," Alan. While Patrick called him over, O'Neal spoke:

"He's not very smart. Let me tell you why. I came, I bumped Alan and look at what I took out of his back pocket."

Shaq proudly flashed a smartphone. He even mocked the personnel as he came to retrieve his phone. Patrick and the audience were in awe as they laughed it off. Patrick had to clarify and ask if O'Neal pickpocketed his IT guy. Shaq proudly responded by saying:

"I sure did."

Alan and Shaq shook hands at the end of it. O'Neal even claimed that it was a skill he had been working on, even calling it a hobby. Needless to say, there is never a dull moment with O'Neal around.

Shaquille O'Neal surprises fans at Big Chicken launch

Shaquille O'Neal recently announced the opening of his fast food franchise "Big Chicken" in Houston, Texas. With the store opening in full swing, O'Neal made an appearance at the location to surprise fans as well.

"Big Chicken" is one of Shaq's many business ventures. Initially opened in Las Vegas in 2018, the franchise has since expanded to several parts of the country including California, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The promotion of the brand on a TV series called Big Chicken Shaq practically pushed the franchise's popularity into the stratosphere. As one of the fastest-growing brands in the US, Shaq adds yet another successful venture to his list.

