Shaquille O'Neal tempts fans with $5000 reward in hilarious promotion of new streaming show

Shaquille O'Neal’s resume has grown incredibly since retiring from basketball in 2011. He has already gained traction as one of the hottest DJs around.

Shaq will be introducing a new live-streaming show and hyped it with a post on Instagram. It seems like the new platform will also favor emerging musicians. He had this to say in a clip of the said show:

“I tell you what, whoever got the hottest record right now gets $2K from me. $2,000 cash. I made a mistake. $3,000. … I tell you what, send me something better than that, $5,000. Send me something hotter than that, you’ll get $5,000. I’m waiting for all submissions right now!"

Back in June, Shaquille O'Neal posted a video on Twitter about entering the music production scene. He captioned his post with:

“Learning production has made me realize just how talented yall really are damn.. but im learning a lil every day and im coming for that throne.”

Fast forward two months later, he has a new live-streaming show that could be a boon to talented musicians who want to be noticed. Shaq’s show and his developing talent as a music producer could all result in a brighter future for still unrecognized artists.

O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, is becoming a force in the music industry. He vowed to help disc players get air time with their creations. It seems like the offer to provide a better platform for musicians is about to continue in his new live-streaming show.

With the NBA in the offseason, Shaquille O'Neal’s work as a TNT analyst with Inside the NBA is on temporary hold. He will have enough time to concentrate on other things such as his music production and other shows.

Shaquille O'Neal might add video game streaming to his resume

Shaquille O'Neal has built a half-a-billion business empire. He is one of the smartest, most successful and most popular businessmen around. The LA Lakers legend would hardly let an opportunity pass by without seriously looking into it.

On the Squadcast podcast, O’Neal was informed that streamer xQc signed a two-year $50 million deal with the streaming site Kick.

The three-time NBA Finals MVP was somewhat surprised and had this to say:

“They pay him $50 million just to play video games? … [xQc} is in trouble because I’m about to come after him. So he just turns the camera on, and people just watch him? … I might have to look into that.”

When asked about how much would a brand have to pay him to stream video games, he said:

“Up there.”

Shaquille O'Neal has a new live-streaming site. No one will be surprised if he dives into the ever-growing video game streaming.

