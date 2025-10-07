"40 year old man baiting for attention": LeBron James faces fans’ merciless wrath over “Decision 2” Hennessy gimmick

LA Lakers forward LeBron James on Monday teased fans with a cryptic social media post that brought back memories of his move to the Miami Heat in 2010. The expected video was released on Tuesday, and it turned out to be an ad for Hennessy, drawing the ire of fans on social media.Fans on X, some who were expecting a retirement announcement, called James out for the stunt.&quot;A grown ah 40 year old man baiting for attention just for an ad.&quot;APHoops @APH00PSLINK@KingJames A grown ah 40 year old man baiting for attention just for an adOther fans on X shared the same sentiment.Tęrräñøvå (Baseball Guy) @TerranovaNoahLINKLook at this drama queen LMFAOay @spoonlocksLINKpump faking retirement for a &quot;Hennessy&quot; ad yeah this is unrivaled attention seekingOurSF49ers @OurSf49ersLINK@Hennessy @KingJames Bro gaslit everyone for a Hennessy ad 😅💀More fans felt the same way.Immortal Legend @MarleyBrookerLINK@Hennessy @KingJames This is nasty work bruh I almost dropped a major bag on tickets thinking my dawg was retiring man. Who tf okay’d this!? 😂🤬LeBron James, who will be turning 41 years old in December, is approaching &quot;Father Time.&quot; While he would be competing in a record 23rd season, fans expected it could be a retirement announcement.The announcement copied the widely criticized &quot;The Decision&quot; when he left Cleveland for Miami. The frenzy it caused led to a spike in ticket prices for the Lakers' last home game of the season against the Utah Jazz. James has yet to decide on his retirement, although he hinted that he has no plans to delay his retirement to play with his younger son, Bryce.&quot;I'm not waiting on Bryce, I don't know what his timeline is, he's his own young man,&quot; James said. &quot;We'll see what happens this year, next year, but he has his own timeline, I got my timeline, and I don't know if they quite match up.&quot;He exercised his $52.6 million player option to return to Los Angeles for the 2025 season. The 2025 season will give him the chance to surpass Robert Parish's all-time games played record (1,611). He currently stands at 1,562 games played, two more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.What's next for LeBron James ahead of 2025 season?LeBron James still hasn't confirmed his retirement plans. However, his time at the Lakers will be reduced to a supporting role, behind franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic.Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) - Source: ImagnSince Doncic's blockbuster move to Los Angeles, James has adapted his game to more off-ball roles (spot-ups, catch-and-shoot and moving without the ball), instead of being the primary ball-handler.