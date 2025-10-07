  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "40 year old man baiting for attention": LeBron James faces fans’ merciless wrath over “Decision 2” Hennessy gimmick

"40 year old man baiting for attention": LeBron James faces fans’ merciless wrath over “Decision 2” Hennessy gimmick

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 07, 2025 16:25 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
LeBron James faces fans’ merciless wrath over “Decision 2” Hennessy gimmick - Source: Imagn

LA Lakers forward LeBron James on Monday teased fans with a cryptic social media post that brought back memories of his move to the Miami Heat in 2010. The expected video was released on Tuesday, and it turned out to be an ad for Hennessy, drawing the ire of fans on social media.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on X, some who were expecting a retirement announcement, called James out for the stunt.

"A grown ah 40 year old man baiting for attention just for an ad."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Other fans on X shared the same sentiment.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More fans felt the same way.

Ad

LeBron James, who will be turning 41 years old in December, is approaching "Father Time." While he would be competing in a record 23rd season, fans expected it could be a retirement announcement.

The announcement copied the widely criticized "The Decision" when he left Cleveland for Miami. The frenzy it caused led to a spike in ticket prices for the Lakers' last home game of the season against the Utah Jazz. James has yet to decide on his retirement, although he hinted that he has no plans to delay his retirement to play with his younger son, Bryce.

Ad
"I'm not waiting on Bryce, I don't know what his timeline is, he's his own young man," James said. "We'll see what happens this year, next year, but he has his own timeline, I got my timeline, and I don't know if they quite match up."

He exercised his $52.6 million player option to return to Los Angeles for the 2025 season. The 2025 season will give him the chance to surpass Robert Parish's all-time games played record (1,611). He currently stands at 1,562 games played, two more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Ad

What's next for LeBron James ahead of 2025 season?

LeBron James still hasn't confirmed his retirement plans. However, his time at the Lakers will be reduced to a supporting role, behind franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) - Source: Imagn
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) - Source: Imagn

Since Doncic's blockbuster move to Los Angeles, James has adapted his game to more off-ball roles (spot-ups, catch-and-shoot and moving without the ball), instead of being the primary ball-handler.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications